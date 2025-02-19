Former Norwich City winger Christian Fassnacht has opened up on a breakdown in his relationship with ex-Canaries boss David Wagner.

Fassnacht left Carrow Road to return to Swiss outfit Young Boys during the January transfer window after making 50 appearances for the Canaries throughout a one-and-a-half season spell.

The wideman notched six goals and two assists during the 2023/24 Championship campaign, which helped Norwich land a play-off spot at the end of that season.

Christian Fassnacht 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 40 Starts 19 Goals 6 Assists 2

However, the Canaries were hammered 4-0 by Leeds United in the second leg of their play-off semi-final last May, which put a painful end to their chances of booking a place in the Premier League.

That result also spelled the end of Wagner's time in the dugout at Carrow Road, as he was sacked and replaced by current boss Johannes Hoff Thorup last summer.

Former Norwich star Fassnacht makes Wagner admission

Fassnacht told Swiss outlet Blue Sport: "I really appreciated my time with Dave (Wagner) and him as a person anyway.

"But at some point, the moment came when something broke in the coach/player relationship, and I was glad that something new was coming."

However, Hoff Thorup's Norwich arrival did not bring about much luck for Fassnacht, who suffered an Achilles issue, and made just three Championship appearances before returning to Switzerland this term.

The wideman also revealed he found it difficult once he was dropped from the Canaries side under Hoff Thorup's stewardship: "At some point I realised that it was getting weird.

"I was no longer in the squad and I found it difficult to classify that."

Fassnacht still has positive memories of his Norwich spell

While Fassnacht has admitted that he fell out with former Canaries boss Wagner, he also spoke to Blue Sport about the positive memories he created in Norwich colours, such as the time he scored against Southampton in his second league game: "That was incredible.

"Right in front of the visitors' goal.

"I showed that I was there, that the little Swiss can do something after all.

"It started very well in general.

"Looking back, that's the confusing thing for me.

"The start was perfect, and then suddenly there was a negative cut."

Fassnacht also revealed that he does not view his time at the Canaries as a failure: "When you look back on everything, you realise.

"I played 50 competitive games, scored my goals, we only just missed out on promotion in the play-offs, and I was a regular for a long time.

"I think failure is different."