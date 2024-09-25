Former Norwich City stalwart Darren Eadie has slammed Abu Kamara's decision to force through a move to Championship rivals Hull City during the summer transfer window.

After reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals in the previous campaign, Norwich faced significant difficulty in retaining their prized assets across the summer.

Gabriel Sara, who made 25 direct goal involvements from central midfield last season, sealed a switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray while academy graduates Jon Rowe and Kamara both submitted transfer requests before eventually leaving the club.

Having enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2023/24 term, Rowe ruled himself out of contention for Norwich's opening matches of the new season and joined Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy.

Kamara, meanwhile, who had only recently returned from an impressive season-long loan stay with League One champions Portsmouth, went on to join divisional rivals Hull after submitting a shock transfer request and pushing through for a move to the MKM Stadium.

Ex-winger Eadie, who made more than 150 appearances for the Canaries between 1993 and 1999, has revealed his shock at the nature of Kamara's exit from Carrow Road last month.

"One of the events that unfolded towards the end of the window that I did just find a little surprising was Abu Kamara's desire to leave Norwich having just returned to the club following an impressive spell on loan with Portsmouth last season," he told The Pink Un.

"I know Abu well from his time as a pupil at Langley School and always found him to be a quiet and unassuming lad. I'm therefore pretty sure his bold decision to hand in a transfer request might have had some outside influence involved.

"While I can appreciate him wanting to play regular first-team football, I do feel he's been a bit hasty in departing Norwich and hope it's not a decision he lives to regret.

"I guess it's a sign of the times in today's game that young players want first-team action as soon as possible in their careers. While I appreciate it was 30 years ago that many of my teammates went out and enjoyed beneficial loan spells, I don't ever recall anyone returning to the club and almost demanding first-team action.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 Portsmouth League One Stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 46 Goals 8 Assists 10 Chances created 43 Successful dribbles 57

"I just wonder if Abu might have been better served to have given it until January to see what opportunities came his way here at Norwich before making the decision to jump ship."

However, he has lauded Norwich for how they handled the situation and believes that wantaway players should not be retained under any circumstances, which would also include the aforementioned Rowe.

"While it is always a shame to see good players move on, it's part and parcel of the game," he continued.

"I do believe that once a player wants to leave, then the club's sole focus should be to obtain the best possible price for that player and move them on.

"On that front, I think it must be acknowledged that our sporting director Ben Knapper has worked impressively to obtain very generous fees for the players who felt their futures were better served elsewhere."

Borja Sainz is currently easing potential Norwich City, Abu Kamara frustration

Losing two academy products with such rich potential and proven goalscoring output - both of whom are left-sided wingers, too - was bound to be a real source of frustration and disappointment for Norwich.

Eadie is right to commend Knapper and co for negotiating the departures on their terms, although it will still be viewed as a shame to have lost both Rowe and Kamara. While Rowe's exit had felt likely following his productive campaign last time out, there was real hope that Kamara was going to cement himself as a first-team regular and enjoy a similar trajectory.

However, Spanish winger Sainz is currently doing a stellar job at easing the lingering frustration that will doubtless remain.

The former Spain youth international showed real flashes of his quality last season by weighing in with eight goals across all competitions, and he has already added another four strikes to his Canaries stat line so far.

Two of those goals have came in Norwich's last three games, with Sainz getting himself on the scoresheet in victories over Coventry City and Watford. Sainz was in and out of the team last season but that left-sided wing role is his to lose now, and he is seizing the opportunity with both hands.