Norwich City, Coventry City and Swansea City are among several EFL clubs tracking Chippenham Town midfielder Joe Andrews following an impressive start to life in National League South.

Football Insider have reported the aforementioned Championship trio, along with League One side Peterborough United have been making regular checks on the 18-year-old this season as they weigh up a move.

Andrews spent 11 years at Southampton before being released in the summer and was picked up by Chippenham Town in the sixth tier, and the Wales U19 international has won plaudits for his performances at that level.

Despite only joining Chippenham Town at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, it seems as if he won't be at Hardenhuish Park for much longer thanks to interest from higher up the pyramid.

A number of EFL clubs tracking Chippenham Town's Joe Andrews

Andrews was in a difficult position after leaving Southampton in the summer after 11 years with their academy, but he's taken to senior football well, and the move to Chippenham looks to have been a smart one, with plenty of EFL clubs chasing him.

The midfielder has played 22 games for the Bluebirds in National League South this season, registering two assists, and he's impressed EFL clubs with his maturity and the way he's adapted to senior football.

Joe Andrews' 2024/25 National League South campaign - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2024/25 22 0 2

Andrew's never made a first-team appearance for the Saints, but he played a number of games in Premier League 2 for the club's U21 side, all while at the age of 16, showing the potential he has, and it doesn't look like it'll be long before he's back in a professional environment.

Chippenham have proven their worth at developing young players in the past, with Dan Ellison sealing a move to Bristol Rovers in the summer, and it appears that Andrews will be next off the production line.

Joe Andrews has a tough decision to make

With so many EFL clubs interested in him, Andrews has a tough decision to make in terms of choosing his next club, with each of the four clubs having their own positives.

As a central midfielder, the chance to work with Frank Lampard at Coventry City would be a huge incentive, but there would be concerns over how regularly he'd play at Championship level, and he may play U21's football at first.

Norwich City have shown they're excellent at developing talent, with the likes of Todd Cantwell, Jon Rowe, and Abu Kamara just some of the players to have progressed through the ranks at Carrow Road in recent years, and they aren't afraid to give young players a chance.

Meanwhile, Swansea have also shown their worth at developing young talents, with the likes of Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Dan James coming through the ranks before sealing moves to the Premier League, and the Welsh link could be important to Andrews too.

Andrews is a Wales U19 international, and playing at Swansea would mean Craig Bellamy is able to keep a close eye on him, with the Wales boss taking a hands-on role to keep an eye on Welsh qualified young talent.

However, a move to League One with Peterborough would likely offer him the quickest route to first-team football, so it's a real dilemma for Andrews as he looks to make a move to the EFL.