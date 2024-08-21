Abu Kamara is said to have handed in a transfer request at Norwich City this week, which could see the Canaries lose one of their brightest young stars before the transfer window comes to an end in late August.

The news of Kamara's request was broken on Tuesday by BBC reporters Nick Mashiter and Alex Howell, who claim that the 21-year-old wants away from Carrow Road, with Howell adding that Championship clubs are interested in his services.

Kamara starred while on loan with Portsmouth in their title-winning League One campaign last season, and headed back to Norfolk with a glowing reputation as Johannes Hoff Thorup took charge of proceedings with the East Anglian outfit.

But after only being afforded a handful of minutes on the pitch in both of City’s two Championship matches so far, the playmaker seemingly wants out, and Norwich could be left to pay the price for a lack of faith in their home-grown talent.

Abu Kamara fails to make Norwich City breakthrough despite excelling in Portsmouth loan spell

Kamara had played just 39 minutes of league football for Norwich before joining the John Mousinho revolution at Portsmouth last summer, and it didn’t take long for the Football League to sit up and acknowledge his potential.

With 18 goal contributions across the campaign for the Fratton Park outfit, the young talent was a key reason why Pompey led the way in the third tier for much of the 23/24 campaign, with his performances all too often proving himself to be a step above the level he was playing at.

It was no surprise that there was plenty of admiration of the forward during his time at Fratton Park, not least from those at Pompey, who will have been keen for the player to rejoin the club ahead of their Championship jaunt.

And those feelings weren’t unrequited, with Kamara not quite closing the door on a return to the south coast when he left the club earlier this year.

The Norwich City man said at the time: “It’s my first loan, a very productive loan, and champions. You can’t ask for more.

“I’m not someone who likes to look into the future, I prefer to take it as it comes, and I’ll just see what goes on.

“My aim is to try to get into the first-team at Norwich, although I would definitely like to come back, I love it at Pompey.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 Portsmouth FC League One Stats Appearances 46 Goals 8 Conversion rate (%) 14 Assists 10 Big chances created 8 Stats taken from Sofascore

“I felt really comfortable during my time at the club, but that isn't down to me, we’ll have to see what the summer holds”

Four months on, and Kamara has featured as a substitute in both of City’s Championship matches so far, and must be frustrated with his lack of game time, following such a promising campaign just 12 months before.

In-fact, Thorup favoured 18-year-old Gabriel Forsyth ahead of Kamara on the right flank from the start of Saturday's 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers, perhaps showing where he is in the Dane's pecking order.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see him hand in a transfer request to try and force a move away from the club, but for Norwich, they continue to fail the next generation that emerge through the ranks.

Norwich City seemingly failing to learn from Alex Matos, Chelsea mistake

The situation with Kamara is almost a repeat of the Alex Matos situation at Norwich from a year ago, with the young midfielder leaving the club after a lack of first-team opportunities at Carrow Road.

Despite excelling for the Canaries’ youth team, the teenager wasn’t given a single minute on the biggest stage for the Norfolk unit, before Premier League outfit Chelsea pounced when he became available in July 2023.

Since then, the midfielder has played in the Premier League and gone on to perform for Huddersfield Town on loan in the 2023/24 campaign, while Ligue 1 duo Strasbourg and Lens hold an interest in signing him this summer.

With that mistake still fresh in the memory, it seems absurd that City have seemingly done the same with Kamara in recent months, with his lack of game-time only adding to his frustration as he sits on the sidelines.

As a result, the Canaries should be rethinking their approach to youth products, with two potential future stars both wanting away due to the club not wanting to take a risk on them.

If Kamara follows in Matos’ footsteps, Norwich could end up with egg on their face in the years to come, with a number of clubs happy to take him off their hands and allow him to flourish immediately.