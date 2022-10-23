Norwich City considering reunion with club icon currently at Championship side as pressure mounts on key figure

Norwich City are considering a move for Swansea City manager Russell Martin as a potential replacement for Dean Smith, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

The Canaries are in a poor run of form of at the minute, having thrown away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

That means they are now winless in their last five games, a run that has seen them drop to sixth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the top two, piling the pressure on head coach Smith.

Now it seems as though Norwich are already planning to reunite with a familiar face, if they ultimately take the decision to part company with their current boss.

According to this latest update, the Canaries will look to poach Martin from Swansea if Smith is unable to turn things around at Carrow Road.

It is thought there are figures at Norwich willing to bring the 36-year-old back to the club, with Martin having previously made 308 appearances for Norwich as a player between 2009 and 2018.

Since leaving MK Dons to take charge of Swansea in the summer of 2021, Martin has won 25 of his 66 games in charge, with the club ninth in the current Championship table, just a point off the top six.

The Verdict

This could be a smart appointment for Norwich if they decide it is one they need to make.

Martin has done an impressive job with limited resources during his time at Swansea, with results and performances both worthy of admiration suggesting he could do well at Carrow Road.

Indeed, the fact he served the club with such distinction for so long, could also make him a popular choice among supporters, if he was to turn to the club.

As a result, this combined with their recent poor form, means you have to feel that the pressure is starting to well and truly build on Smith at Norwich.