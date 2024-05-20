Highlights P. Jansen emerges as Norwich City managerial candidate after D. Wagner's exit post Leeds loss.

Former AZ boss Pascal Jansen is emerging as a candidate for Norwich City as they look to appoint a new head coach ahead of next season.

The Canaries did reach the play-offs under David Wagner this season, but a 4-0 hammering at Leeds United, days after a goalless draw at Carrow Road, ended their promotion hopes.

The manner of the display at Elland Road was alarming, as the Yellows were second best throughout, and Wagner paid the price with his job, as his exit was announced less than 24 hours after the loss.

Pascal Jensen is Norwich City managerial target

New sporting director Ben Knapper is tasked with appointing the next head coach, and it had been suggested that Arsenal assistant Carlos Cuesta was in the running to land the job.

However, in a fresh development, journalist Charlie Wyett has revealed that Jansen is now emerging as a real option for the Canaries, as the 51-year-old looks to get back into the game.

They claim that Knapper has put names on a shortlist, although a number one choice is yet to be established.

But, the update states that Jansen is keen on returning to management, having lost his job with AZ earlier this year, after overseeing over 150 games for the Dutch side.

Interestingly, the report explains how Jansen’s attacking style of play is seen as a key reason behind his potential appointment, with Knapper determined to bring in a coach that adopts a more forward-thinking approach.

Pascal Jansen would arrive with good pedigree

There’s no denying that this would be a coup for Norwich if they did manage to convince Jansen to come to Carrow Road.

During his time at AZ, the side were often in Europe, including in the 2022/23 campaign, when they were beaten in the Europa Conference League semi-final by West Ham.

Pascal Jansen's AZ Managerial Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals Scored Goals Against 162 94 24 42 333 193

So, he is someone who has managed at a high level, and he would regularly have AZ competing near the top of the Eredivisie over the past few years, before a tougher start to the season that has just finished.

It has been said that Spartak Moscow and Lech Poznan are also interested in Jansen, who started out in charge of the PSV reserve side before joining AZ.

Norwich City must get this appointment right

There’s a lot of pressure on Knapper to get this right, but it’s an exciting time for Norwich, as they’re an attractive club with some good players, so they will have high-level applicants.

The Sun has claimed that Steve Cooper has turned down the chance to speak to Norwich, and whilst that’s a disappointment, it shows that Knapper is aiming high. On paper, he would’ve been the outstanding candidate due to his recent promotion with Nottingham Forest, but it seems he may be holding out for a Premier League job.

Whoever Norwich do turn to will need to work closely with Knapper to oversee this massive summer, where there is likely to be a high turnover of players.

Some key figures may move on, but those sales should enable them to spend some money, so it’s a case of the sooner, the better in terms of the appointment, but it needs to be the right man.