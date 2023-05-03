Norwich City could sell Andrew Omobamidele and Max Aarons this summer to fund the club's off-season revamp.

David Wagner has failed to inspire the club to a play-off finish in the Championship this season and there's said to be a squad revamp on the horizon this summer.

Who could leave Norwich City?

The Telegraph have confirmed that two saleable assets in Omobamidele and Aarons could be sold this summer to fund that proposed revamp.

It's said that any funds from the pair's exits would be given to Wagner to reinvest in new signings ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Aarons is heading into the final 12 months of his contract at Carrow Road and could leave in the summer before the 23-year-old becomes a free agent. In 212 appearances for Norwich, Aarons has scored six goals and registered 17 assists, playing in both the Premier League and Championship.

Omobamidele, meanwhile, is rated at £20m, as per this report from The Telegraph. The Republic of Ireland international has played 50 times for the first-team at Carrow Road.

Who is interested in Omobamidele?

Given that the 20-year-old could pull in a handsome fee this summer, it's worth Norwich exploring who is interested in the centre-back's services.

As per The Telegraph, there's interest from the European market in Omobamidele.

They claim that AC Milan and Nice have shown an interest previously.

Who else could leave Norwich this summer?

Milot Rashica is on loan with Galatasaray currently and has been another subject of discussion in The Telegraph.

They claim that Fenerbahce are showing an interest in a permanent transfer for the attacking midfielder.

Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell and Sam Byram will leave on free transfers, too.

What next for Norwich City after play-off dream ends?

Norwich's chance of finishing in the Championship's play-offs was alive heading into the penultimate weekend of the season.

However, they needed to beat West Brom on Saturday evening to take their pursuit into the final day. A 2-1 loss at the Hawthorns means it's another season in the Championship for Wagner's side now.

One final Championship fixture awaits them before attention turns onto this summer revamp and plenty of negotiations in the summer transfer window.

Monday will see already-relegated Blackpool heading to Carrow Road to take on Wagner's side. Norwich, who are currently 12th in the table, can finish no higher than 10th and no lower than 13th come the end of the season.