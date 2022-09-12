Norwich City confirm the departure of 26-year-old

The departure of Milot Rashica has been confirmed by Norwich City.

The Championship club announced on their club website that the Kosovo international has joined Galatasaray on a season long loan.

Rasicha has only been with the Canaries since last summer, joining from Werder Bremen as the team prepared for life in the Premier League.

The 26-year old made 31 top flight appearances as Dean Smith’s side suffered relegation back to the second division.

Despite playing four of the team’s league games so far this season, the forward has departed on a temporary basis.

He arrives at the European giants for the campaign ahead, having only scored one league goal for Norwich.

Rashica scored one other goal from a total of 35 appearances for the club before joining the side 3rd in the Turkish Super Lig.

Norwich have made a bright start to the new season, with Smith’s team currently 2nd in the Championship table after the first seven fixtures.

Up next for the club is a home clash against Bristol City on September 14.

The Verdict

It hasn’t quite worked out for Rashica during his time at Norwich, but he has still proven himself a useful squad player.

A stint in Turkey will likely earn him greater playing time, but it is still a surprise to see Norwich let him go.

It remains to be seen whether Rashica has a future with Norwich, but a string of good performances for Galatasaray can only boost his stock.

Norwich should be able to make due in his absence, as he has never quite been able to establish himself as an integral part of Smith’s squad since the manager’s arrival late last year.