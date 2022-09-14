Norwich City confirm significant off-pitch update

Norwich City have announced a fresh update on the club’s ownership situation.

A group led by Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding in the Championship side.

The group has acquired these shares from a variety of existing holders, which includes the club’s director Michael Foulger, who has been with the club since 1996.

Attanasio has joined the Canaries’ board of directors effective immediately as part of this deal.

Norwich’s majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones have spoken of their excitement over the agreement.

The pair are hopeful that this move will bring the club a further step forward.

No major changes regarding how the club is run are expected to be announced as a result of this ownership shake-up.

“We’re really excited about the future,” wrote the majority shareholders in a statement released via the club’s official website.

“We care passionately about the football club and are confident that this will be right for all involved.

“Mark and his team come to us with amazing credentials. Their vision and way of working is very much aligned in how we work at our football club.

“They care about their community and supporters and that’s exactly how we work.

“Our club is being run excellently, so we don’t expect any big changes.

“We look forward to collaborating with Mark and his team as they learn more about our club and we gain insights from their relevant expertise.

“Mark has brought some very impressive improvements and developments to the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We feel he’ll be a breath of fresh air into our board and football club.”

Attanasio is a 64-year old American businessman with experience in sports management.

He has been owner of the Milwaukee Brewers in the MLB since 2005.

Norwich are currently 2nd in the Championship, with Dean Smith’s side having earned 16 points from their opening eight fixtures.

A five-game winning run has propelled the team towards the top of the second division.

Up next for the Canaries is the visit of Bristol City to Carrow Road this evening.

The Verdict

This is a big shake-up for Norwich, who have prided themselves over the years for the nature of their ownership structure.

This outside investment could be an exciting next step for the club, especially as they currently struggle to solidify themselves in the Premier League.

The immediate goal will be to secure promotion back to the top flight.

Having that extra level of money available for spending could be what the club needs in order to compete with the elite level sides, having struggled to compete with the financial muscle of the Premier League.