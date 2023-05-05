Norwich City have revealed that five players are set to leave the club following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

As confirmed by the club's official website, Kieran Dowell, Sam Byram, Michael McGovern, Josh Martin and Danel Sinani will all be released upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Dowell has featured on 75 occasions for Norwich during his time at the club while Byram has made 54 appearances for the club.

McGovern meanwhile has not been utilised by the Canaries in the Championship this season due to the presence of Angus Gunn and Tim Krul.

As for Sinani, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic in January after being deployed on 18 occasions by Norwich in all competitions earlier this season.

Since sealing this particular switch, the attacking midfielder has made 10 appearances for the Latics.

Martin has spent the majority of the current campaign on loan at Barnsley where he has provided six direct goal contributions in 17 league appearances.

What could be next for Kieran Dowell after his spell with Norwich City ends?

With Dowell set to leave Norwich, there is a strong possibility that he could seal a move north of the border.

According to Football Insider, Dowell has undergone a medical at Rangers ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Scottish side will not have to pay a fee for the 25-year-old due to the fact that his deal with the Canaries expires in June.

It is understood that Dowell opted to turn down the offer of a new contract by Norwich in order to start the next chapter of his career.

Have Norwich made the right calls regarding the futures of these players?

While Dowell's situation was seemingly out of Norwich's control, they may not regret letting any of the other players go.

McGovern, Sinani and Martin have all failed to establish themselves as key members of Norwich's side during their respective spells at Carrow Road.

As for Byram, his stint with the Canaries has been severely hampered by ongoing issues with his hamstring.

Due to this particular injury, the full-back has only featured on 15 occasions in the Championship this season.

With there being no guarantee that Byram will be able to maintain his fitness over the course of the 2023/24 campaign, it could be argued that Norwich have made the right choice regarding his future.

Canaries boss David Wagner's attention will now turn to drafting some suitable replacements for these aforementioned players when the transfer window opens later this year.