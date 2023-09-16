Highlights Kenny McLean has signed a new contract with Norwich City, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2026.

Despite interest from Leeds United, Norwich refused to sell McLean, highlighting his importance to the team.

McLean expressed his happiness at staying with Norwich, citing the club's family atmosphere and his desire for more success.

Norwich City have confirmed that Kenny McLean has signed a new contract to remain at Carrow Road until 2026, just weeks after he was linked with a move away.

Kenny McLean signs new Norwich contract

The Scottish international has been hugely influential for the Canaries since he joined from Aberdeen, and he remains an integral part of the side under David Wagner.

However, McLean’s form had attracted interest this summer, with Daniel Farke keen to work with the midfielder once again at Leeds.

It was claimed that the Whites had offered around £4m for McLean, but FLW revealed that Norwich had no intention of selling, and that proved to be the case, with the left-footer staying at the club beyond the deadline, which was at the start of the month.

And, the Norfolk outfit have moved to tie McLean down to fresh terms, with the club announcing on Friday evening that the 31-year-old had agreed an extension that will keep him with them until 2026.

What did Kenny McLean say about his new contract?

It seems the prospect of moving away didn’t really appeal to McLean this summer, as he made it clear to the club’s media that he was delighted to be extending his stay.

“I’ve been here five years now; this is my sixth. Extending that a lot further is something I’m very happy to be doing and thankful that the club wants to do it as well.

“Everybody speaks about this being a family club, and it really is, and I’m raising a young family here now, and it’s perfect for us, and that helps you on the pitch if you’re settled off the pitch.

“I’ve had the honour to wear the armband for this club while Grant’s absent. It’s something I’ve always tried to take on, a lot of responsibility. I’ve had success at this club with a couple of promotions by winning the league, and I’m desperate for more. That’s why I want to be here as I know we’ve got that same goal and same ambition.”

Is this good news for Norwich?

Without doubt. McLean is still offering so much on the pitch, with his experience and know-how bringing a lot to an attack-minded Canaries team that needs the balance he provides.

As well as that, he is comfortable in possession, and his relentless work-rate ensures Norwich are usually a difficult team to play against. When you throw in his leadership qualities, and the fact he has won promotion from this level in the past, it’s a no-brainer to extend his contract, and it’s fully deserved.

The fact Leeds were keen on him speaks volumes, so it’s great news for Norwich to get this sorted so quickly outside the window.

What next for Norwich?

Wagner’s side suffered a disappointing setback prior to the international break when they were beaten at Rotherham, which was their first defeat of the season.

They are back in action at home to Stoke City this afternoon, as they look to maintain their position in the play-offs.