Norwich City confirm fresh agreement reached with defender

Norwich City have confirmed that exciting defender Jonathan Tomkinson has signed a new deal that will keep him at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025 at least.

The Texas-born centre-back, who also plays at right-back, has been a regular for the Canaries U23 side and even featured in the League Cup games against Birmingham and Bournemouth earlier this season.

However, even though Tomkinson has not yet made a breakthrough in the league, he is highly-rated by the coaching staff at the club, so he has been rewarded with a new deal.

The club announced that an initial three-year contract has been signed by the player, with Norwich having a 12-month option as well.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Tomkinson revealed his delight at continuing his journey with the high-flying Championship side.

“I’m really pleased, I think it’s a reflection of my hard work over the last year. I’m really happy to be presented with a new deal, and it’s time to kick on now.

“It’s really important [to play for the first-team], that’s a big part of my dream checked off, but I can’t be complacent. I want to keep playing more games and to keep fighting to get a spot in the team.”

The verdict

This is good news for Norwich as Tomkinson has been a key figure for the U23s side and he is one of several that will hope to break through into the first-team in the years to come.

The fact he has been given a three-year contract, with the option of another year, shows just how much they think of the American.

Now, it’s down to the player to continue to develop and it will be interesting to see how he manages to progress in the future.

