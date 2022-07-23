Norwich City confirm departure of midfielder

Norwich City have confirmed the departure of midfielder Pierre Lees-Malou after he joined Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29 on a permanent deal.

In a tweet released on Saturday, Norwich confirmed the departure of their midfielder Lees-Malou to Stade Brestois and wished him the best as they look to balance their squad of the Championship season.

The fee for the move has been kept undisclosed with the midfielder leaving having only joined a year earlier.

The club can confirm that Pierre Lees-Melou has joined French Ligue 1 side Stade Brestois 29 on a permanent deal. Everyone at Norwich City would like to thank Pierre for his contributions to the team and we wish him all the best in his future career. #NCFC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) July 23, 2022

The French midfielder arrived last summer from Nice and made 37 appearances in all competitions over the course of the 21/22 season, scoring once in Norwich’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Carrow Road.

With Smith preferring a 4-3-3, it leaves Norwich with just four recognised central midfielders in Kenny McClean, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Sorensen and Gabriel Sara with it likely being the case that Norwich will look to sign a replacement for the creative midfielder.

Lees-Malou arrived at Carrow Road with high expectation after a successful spell at Nice, registering 34 goal contributions in his time there. However, The Frenchman was unable to replicate that form with Smith seemingly looking elsewhere for creativity.

The Verdict

It’s a shame that this transfer didn’t work out but it shows how complex transfers can be.

Norwich have craved a creative outlet since Buendia left last summer and Lees-Malou had hoped to be that option but was unable to bring any of his previous form to the table.

It’s left Norwich needing to head back to drawing board as they look to plot their way back to the Premier League.