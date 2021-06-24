Norwich City complete signing of EFL midfielder

Norwich City have today completed the signing of Flynn Clarke from Peterborough United, with the club confirming the news on their official website.

The 18-year-old midfielder moves to Carrow Road for an undisclosed fee and has put pen to paper on a professional contract with the Premier League club.

Clarke made 11 senior appearances during his time with the Posh and was considered one of their most talented academy graduates.

He notched up three goals and registered one assist during his final season at London Road and will now be looking to make the step up with the newly promoted Canaries moving forwards.

The report goes on to state that the teenager will initially be taken into the academy and development set up in order to continue on his development pathway.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Peterborough United?

1 of 20 James Wesolowski Yes No

An attacking midfielder by trade, Clarke departed Peterborough at a time when he had just one year remaining on his contract.

The Verdict

This is a good piece of business by the Posh as it means they get a good fee for a player who only had a year left on his deal at London Road.

They were always going to be better off selling him this summer as opposed to letting him leave for free in the long term and it will certainly provide a good boost to the club coffers moving forwards.

The pull of the Premier League is hard to compete with and for that reason you can fully understand why Clarke didn’t want this opportunity to pass him by.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on at a club that has a great reputation for developing young players, with all at Peterborough United sure to wish him well for the future moving forwards.

The Posh will now turn their attentions to getting some transfers wrapped up over the next few weeks.