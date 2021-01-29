Norwich City closing in on swoop for 30-y/o with agreement close

Norwich City are expected to complete the signing of Orjan Nyland on a short-term deal to ease their goalkeeping worries.

ORLAN NYLAND: Believe a deal for the rest of the season is now close. May even be confirmed in coming days. Short-term deal, which suits all parties: Norwich get experienced GK cover, Nyland gets back to 100% after injury. Then all reassessed come summer.#NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) January 29, 2021

Tim Krul is the number one at Carrow Road, but an injury and Covid issues has seen him miss games this season. And, during his spell out, Daniel Farke was dealt a significant setback as experienced backup keeper Michael McGovern picked up a serious hamstring injury that could end his season.

That left youngster Daniel Barden as the only cover to Krul, so it’s a position that the Championship leaders want to address.

And, there could be a breakthrough on that front, with The Athletic reporter Michael Bailey revealing that an agreement is close for Nyland.

He claims the Norwegian international is likely to sign a deal that runs until the end of the season, when the potential for a longer contract will be assessed.

The 30-year-old is a free agent having left Aston Villa a few months ago. Whilst Nyland didn’t always convince for Dean Smith’s side, he did feature in 23 games as they won promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move from Norwich, as they need an experienced backup keeper and Nyland is a free agent who will surely be open to the move.

The update indicates talks are at an advanced stage, and we could see an announcement in the coming days.

Even though Barden is very talented, Nyland is ideal backup for Krul as the Canaries as the pressure will build as they chase promotion.

