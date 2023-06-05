Norwich City are closing in on sealing a deal for Hamilton Academical midfielder Gabriel Forsyth, according to a report from the Daily Record (04/06, 15:14).

It is understood that the Canaries have agreed to pay an initial fee of £150,000 for the 16-year-old.

This deal includes a significant number of add-ons.

What has previously been said about Norwich City's interest in Gabriel Forsyth?

Norwich were initially linked with a move for Forsyth last month.

A report from Football Insider revealed that the Canaries were closing in on sealing a deal for the attacking midfielder.

Forsyth's contract with Hamilton is currently set to run until 2026, and thus Norwich have had to negotiate a deal with the Scottish side.

Forsyth made his debut for Hamilton in the club's Scottish Challenge Cup clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle last year.

After achieving this personal milestone, the attacking midfielder went on to represent his side on four further occasions during the 2022/23 season.

Two of these appearances came in the Scottish Championship earlier this year.

Hamilton were relegated from this division after suffering a penalty shoot-out defeat in the relegation play-off clash with Airdrieonians.

As for Norwich, they were forced to settle for a 13th place finish in the second tier last month.

The Canaries will be determined to launch a push for promotion with David Wagner at the helm later this year.

Wagner has already bolstered his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign by signing Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey.

Barnes has signed a two-year deal with the Canaries.

Stacey meanwhile has joined the club on a three-year deal following a spell with AFC Bournemouth.

Will Forsyth be able to make an immediate impression for Norwich next season?

When you consider that Forsyth has not played in the second tier during his career, it may take him some time to adapt to life at Carrow Road once this aforementioned deal is finalised.

If Wagner does not believe that the attacking midfielder is ready to feature in the Championship, a loan exit could potentially be on the cards.

By featuring week-in, week-out for another side at senior level, Forsyth could go on to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to Carrow Road.

Forsyth is likely to be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent during pre-season as Norwich begin their preparations for the upcoming campaign.