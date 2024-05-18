Highlights Norwich City are seeking a new manager to replace David Wagner after his sacking following a disappointing end to the season.

Despite some potential candidates for the job being considered, it looks like an overseas manager is now in advanced talks with the club.

With the importance of making the right appointment, Norwich City must take their time in selecting their next head coach to avoid any further setbacks.

Norwich City are closing in on the appointment of a new manager to replace David Wagner but a work permit will need to be agreed, according to Football Insider

Wagner was sacked on Friday after just under 18 months in charge at Carrow Road following the 4-0 defeat to Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals.

Norwich made a poor start to the season, and they sat as low as 17th in the table in early November, with many supporters calling for Wagner to be dismissed.

The Canaries stuck with the German, and they were rewarded for their patience as they enjoyed an excellent second half of the season to finish sixth in the table.

Norwich drew 0-0 at home to Leeds in their semi-final first leg on Sunday, but they were comprehensively beaten in the second leg at Elland Road on Thursday night, with goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville sealing the Whites' place in the final, and the margin of victory could have been much greater.

The defeat prompted the board into action, and Wagner was dismissed less than 24 hours after his side's play-off exit.

David Wagner's record as Norwich City head coach (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 75 31 17 27 41.33%

Sporting director Ben Knapper thanked Wagner for his service to the club, but he said that it was the right time for a change, and he hinted at a swift appointment.

"David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction," Knapper said in a statement on the club's official website.

"We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy.

"The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future."

Norwich City in advanced talks with new manager

It seems that Norwich could already be close to appointing Wagner's successor as they are said to be in "advanced talks" with a new manager.

Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta was reportedly under consideration as a potential replacement for Wagner earlier this year, but according to The Telegraph, he is not in contention for the role at this point.

The same report states that Liam Rosenior, who was surprisingly sacked by Hull City last week despite guiding the Tigers to a seventh-placed finish this season, "could emerge as an option" for the Canaries, while former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper "has been sounded out", but he is "prepared to bide his time before making his return to the technical area".

However, it looks like Norwich have turned their attention elsewhere, with Football Insider claiming that an overseas manager is "firmly on their radar".

The manager, who has not been named, "would require a work permit" before he can take over at Carrow Road, but talks are believed to be progressing.

Norwich City must not rush managerial appointment

Given the fact that Cuesta was linked with the job in February, it seems as though Norwich have been considering potential replacements for Wagner for some time, and it would be no surprise to see them make a quick appointment.

However, it is a huge decision for the club, and with the last two managers, Dean Smith and Wagner, proving to be unpopular with supporters, it is crucial that they get the next appointment right.

It seems as though the Canaries are closing in on an appointment, but with some excellent managers on the market, including the likes of Rosenior and Cooper, it would be worth the club taking their time to assess their options.

After failing to win promotion, Norwich could be vulnerable to losing the likes of Gabriel Sara, Jonathan Rowe and Josh Sargent, and ahead of what could be a big summer rebuild, the board must not rush into making an appointment.