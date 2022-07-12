Norwich City closing in on finalising move for 23-year-old as timescale is clarified

Norwich City are set to finalise a move for Gabriel Sara this week, according to a report from Sport Witness.

It is understood that the 23-year-old will fly to England from Brazil before undergoing a medical at Norwich on Wednesday.

This particular deal between the Canaries and Sao Paulo could be announced as early as Friday if progress can be made swiftly regarding the completion of the bureaucratic process.

Sara has been aiming to step up his recovery from injury in recent weeks and is currently on course to make a return to fitness in August.

The attacking midfielder has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since May after sustaining an issue with his ankle.

As per The Mirror, Norwich have agreed to pay a total fee of £11.5m for Sara.

Sporting Director Stuart Webber travelled to South America to ensure that the Canaries would emerge victorious in the race for Sara’s signature ahead of West Bromwich Albion and FC Dallas.

Norwich will pay an initial £9m to Sao Paulo with the remaining £2.5m determined by add-ons which include promotion to the Premier League and success in domestic cup competitions.

Sao Paulo have included a clause as part of this agreement which will see them secure a 10% sell-on fee if the Canaries sell the midfielder in the future.

The Verdict

Barring a late twist, Sara will become Norwich’s record signing later this week.

Whereas it may take the attacking midfielder some time to adjust to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level, he has managed to demonstrate glimpses of what he is capable of producing during his time at Sao Paulo.

As well as scoring 17 goals for the Brazilian outfit, Sara has also provided nine assists in all competitions.

Capable of playing in a number of different midfield roles, Sara’s versatility could prove to be useful for Norwich as they aim to launch a push for a top-six finish in the Championship under the guidance of head coach Dean Smith.