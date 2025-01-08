Norwich City are closing in on the permanent signing of Anis Ben Slimane from Sheffield United.

According to Eastern Daily Press reporter Conor Southwell, a full-time option has been activated in the loan move that brought the Tunisia international to Carrow Road in the summer.

Since arriving on deadline day in August, he has cemented himself as a regular presence in the Norwich side as the Norfolk outfit aim to break into the top six of the second tier of English football.

The 23-year-old has featured 18 times in the Championship for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side this season, scoring twice.

Anis Ben Slimane's Selected Norwich City Stats 2024-25 (as of Jan. 8th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 52.42 Pass Completion (%) 87.20 Progressive Passes 4.02 Progressive Carries 1.01 Successful Take-ons 0.93 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.47 Progressive Passes Received 3.17

Norwich are now closing in on a deal to keep Ben Slimane at the club on a permanent basis after activating a permanent option in his loan deal.

It is understood that the fee will amount to £1.2 million, with the player set to sign a contract that will keep him at the Norfolk outfit until 2028, and it is believed that Slimane wasn’t seen as a part of Chris Wilder’s first team plans, which has led to his sale from Sheffield United.

Tunisia international Ben Slimane signed for the Blades in the summer of 2023 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, but struggled to ever become a mainstay in the first team squad.

He made 15 appearances in the top flight last season, including only three starts, which has ultimately played a role in his departure.

Norwich will be aiming to compete for a top six finish in the second half of the campaign, so will be looking to strengthen this January in order to improve their play-off chances.

Norwich City's recent Championship form

Norwich are currently 11th in the Championship table, four points behind sixth place West Brom after 26 games.

Thorup’s side have made a positive start to the new calendar year, winning both of their 2025 fixtures so far.

Wins over Coventry City and Luton Town have formed a four game unbeaten run that has also seen them draw with QPR and beat Millwall.

Up next for the Canaries is an FA Cup clash against Brighton on 11 January in a 3pm kick-off.

Anis Ben Slimane deal works well for all parties, including Sheffield United & Norwich

It was clear that Slimane wasn’t a part of Wilder’s first team plans, so a permanent move away from Bramall Lane works for all parties.

A fee of £1.2 million means that Sheffield United raise some funds, while Norwich secure the signing of someone that has proven himself as a key part of Thorup’s team.

This is a decent bit of business for both clubs, and ensures that the midfielder remains at Carrow Road long-term.

Thorup will be pleased with this development, but will surely be hoping for further investment this January to help with the team’s promotion ambitions.