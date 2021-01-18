Norwich City close in on transfer agreement for 25-year-old

Norwich City are set to agree a deal to bring Dimitris Giannoulis to the club, with Sky Sports News reporting that the Canaries are set to sign the Greek international on loan from PAOK.

The addition of the experienced 25-year-old would go a long way to solving the club’s left back crisis, with the proposed deal also said to include an option for the Championship leaders to make the move permanent if they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Giannoulis has been a regular for the Greek Super League side over the past few seasons and would prove to be an adequate replacement for Xavi Quintilla, with the club continuing to have concerns over the latter’s fitness.

Capable of playing full back and left midfield, the player is said to be in England and has already undergone and passed a medical ahead of completing the move.

The defender has registered one goal and four assists across all competitions for his current club this term.

The Verdict

This would be a very smart signing by Norwich and Daniel Farke as it would help to solve the problematic left back issues that they have encountered this term.

Giannoulis is a modern attacking full back and will offer a great deal of width and creativity down the left hand side for the Canaries, thus fitting into his new side’s expansive playing style.

His addition will represent a good replacement for Jamal Lewis, with the club having struggled to find an adequate replacement for the player who departed for Newcastle United last summer.

With this deal also including an option to buy the player if they get promoted, they could well be bringing in a player who could occupy the slot on the left of the defence for many a year to come.