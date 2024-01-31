Highlights Norwich City have agreed a loan deal for striker Sydney van Hooijdonk.

He is set to undergo a medical and sign a loan contract today.

Van Hooijdonk's impressive goalscoring record during the 2022/23 campaign suggests he could provide much-needed contributions in the final third.

Norwich City have agreed a deal to secure the loan signing of Bologna striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Canaries have needed to strengthen their forward department for some time now, even with the club adding Ashley Barnes and Hwang Ui-jo to their squad during the summer transfer window.

Barnes has played in an advanced midfield role for much of the season though, when he's been fit, like he did at Burnley during their promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign.

And Hwang has been sent back to parent club Nottingham Forest after he sustained a hamstring injury, leaving the Norfolk outfit short of options up top.

Not only do they have a shortage of options now, but another striker could also depart the club before the deadline, with plenty of teams including Celtic taking an interest in Adam Idah.

The Irishman's contract at Carrow Road doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, but the Canaries are seemingly prepared to let him go out on loan.

However, the Pink Un have revealed that David Wagner's side are not prepared to let the forward go without bringing in a replacement, and van Hooijdonk could potentially be that.

Who is Sydney van Hooijdonk?

Unsurprisingly, van Hooijdonk started his career in the Netherlands, his game country.

Scoring regularly for NAC Breda, he earned himself a move to Bologna in 2021, but his impact there has been limited.

However, he impressed at Heerenveen last season, and that allowed him to put himself in the shop window ahead of this month.

Sydney van Hooijdonk's 2022/23 campaign at Heerenveen Appearances (All competitions) 39 Goals 19 Assists 1

No one has managed to secure a deal for the 23-year-old at this point. But it looks as though it's only a matter of time before his switch to England is sealed.

Latest on Norwich City's pursuit of van Hooijdonk

Norwich have now secured an agreement to recruit the Dutchman on loan until the end of the campaign.

This deal is now very close to being officially sealed, with a medical set to be completed today and his loan contract also set to be signed.

The Canaries are reportedly keen to include an option to buy in this loan agreement and they have managed to get it.

Sydney van Hooijdonk could be an excellent addition

Considering his goalscoring record, the Dutchman could be a very good addition.

The Canaries can't afford to be too reliant on Josh Sargent (pictured above) because if he gets injured again like he did during the early stages of the season, that could end the Canaries' play-offs hopes.

Norwich need another goalscorer to come in regardless of whether Adam Idah goes and judging by his stats last term, van Hooijdonk could score regularly at this level.

He will need starting opportunities to impress and you feel he will get those at Carrow Road.

Including a buy option is also smart, because he could be an excellent addition for the long term.