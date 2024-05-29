Highlights New manager Thorup could develop young players and bring fresh style to Norwich City.

Thorup's impressive record at Nordsjaelland makes him an exciting yet risky appointment for the Canaries.

Patience and support needed for Thorup to adapt to the Championship and succeed with Norwich next season.

This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are reportedly set to appoint FC Nordsjaelland boss Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager.

The Canaries had been on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of David Wagner, who was sacked earlier this month after the 4-0 loss to Leeds United in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Norwich had stuck with Wagner after a poor start to the season, despite many supporters calling for his dismissal, and they were rewarded for their patience as he guided them to a sixth-placed finish, but their comprehensive play-off defeat prompted the board into action.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy at Carrow Road in recent weeks, including Will Still, Pascal Jansen and Steve Cooper, but it now seems that Thorup is the Canaries' top target.

According to BBC Radio Norfolk, Norwich are hoping to appoint Thorup as their new manager by the end of the week, while Danish outlet Tipsbladet claim that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs for the 35-year-old.

Thorup had spells as an academy coach and assistant manager at Nordsjaelland before taking over as manager in January 2023, and he led them to a fourth-placed finish in the Danish Superliga this season, but they were unable to secure European football.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's record as FC Nordsjaelland manager (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 67 34 17 16 50.75%

Norwich City fan pundit on imminent Johannes Hoff Thorup appointment

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes says Thorup is an exciting appointment for the Canaries, and he believes his ability to develop young players makes him a good fit for the club.

"Johannes Hoff Thorup seems like a really good fit," Zeke said.

"Obviously, I've not watched any of his teams play, but reading bits from Danish journalists and analysis, it's looking like a really good fit and that he was very good with bringing through youth players, which we need because we've got a really good crop of youth players that need minutes and need to given a chance.

"Wagner wasn't really that guy, he would much rather have the older players, so that's something that's going to work well.

"Knapper was very honest from the start that that's what he wants the team to be like, getting the age profile down, so I think that will be really exciting.

"In terms of the playing style, it looks like a good style, I can't comment too much on it, I don't really know an awful lot.

"But I am excited, I'd rather him that someone like Steve Cooper or Frank Lampard because we know what they can do and it's not really the style we want to have at our club."

Johannes Hoff Thorup appointment is a risk for Norwich City

Thorup is an intriguing appointment for Norwich.

His record at Nordsjaelland is impressive, and he is clearly a manager with a lot of potential, but while he has experience of coaching in the Danish top flight and Europa Conference League, he will need time to adapt to the Championship.

Appointing young coaches has proven to be a good formula for success in the second tier in recent years, but Thorup may have to contend with the departures of key players such as Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe this summer, so it could be difficult for him to guide the Canaries to another top six finish next term.

Thorup will face high expectations at Norwich, but if he is given time and backing in the transfer market, he could prove to be a shrewd choice.