Highlights Chris Sutton believes Adam Idah's move to Celtic benefits all parties, including Norwich City and the player.

A £9.5m agreement has been struck for Idah to return to Celtic following an exceptional loan spell, where he scored vital goals.

Norwich will receive a good fee for Idah, who could be an excellent signing for the Bhoys.

Chris Sutton believes Adam Idah's move to Celtic suits the Scottish Premiership side, Norwich City and the player.

Taking to his X account, Sutton revealed that he believes this is a deal that benefits all parties, with reports of an agreement between the Canaries and the Bhoys being struck emerging yesterday.

Sky Sports has reported a £9.5m agreement has been struck to take the Republic of Ireland international back to Celtic Park, following an exceptional loan spell there during the second half of last season.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 loan spell at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

The Irishman was able to score some vital goals for the Scottish Premiership club during his temporary spell - and it was no surprise to see him linked with a return to Brendan Rodgers' side throughout the summer.

In July, Idah was disciplined for failing to show up to a pre-season camp, but he managed to clear up the situation clearly and came on as a substitute against Oxford United last Saturday.

Although he was unable to get himself on the scoresheet at the Kassam Stadium, he showed promise on the left wing and will have been fairly pleased with his performance, despite his side's 2-0 loss to the U's.

That looks set to be his final appearance for Norwich, with his move to the Bhoys not too far away now.

Chris Sutton's verdict as Celtic strike deal to sign Norwich City's Adam Idah

Sutton, who has played for both clubs and spoken many times about both since the end of his career, believes that the deal struck will suit all parties, even though it will leave Norwich with even less firepower in the final third.

Taking to X, he posted: "Good move for all… Adam, Celtic and Norwich City…"

Adam Idah move could suit all parties

The Bhoys are getting a player who shone last term and clearly wants a return to the Scottish Premiership side.

He scored some vital goals at important times last season and he will be an excellent addition.

This time, they will get to keep him and considering the player is still young at this point, he could be sold on for a sizeable profit in the future.

His contributions both on and off the pitch could be extremely useful - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract more interest if he continues to thrive at Celtic Park.

Norwich, meanwhile, are receiving a sizeable fee for a player that wasn't quite able to realise his potential at Carrow Road.

He could have been an asset in Norfolk this term, but there's every chance that he wouldn't have been able to reach the performance levels that he was able to reach under Rodgers.

They are probably cashing in on the player at a good time - and they can use this fee to add more attacking firepower in the final third.

The Canaries could also use these funds to offer Jonathan Rowe a new contract.

And in terms of Idah, he will be happy to return to a club where he has thrived.

Not only will he play in the Scottish top tier, but he will also have the chance to compete in European competitions during his time north of the border.