Former Norwich City striker and pundit Chris Sutton believes the Canaries made the right decision to sell striker Adam Idah to Celtic.

Idah spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic Park, and scored a number of crucial goals to help Brendan Rodgers' side retain the Scottish Premiership title, as well as netting a 90th-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Adam Idah's stats for Celtic last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

New Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup had initially hinted that he was keen to keep Idah, but with increasing speculation about his future, the 23-year-old failed to turn up for a flight to the club's pre-season camp in Austria last month.

Idah was disciplined for the incident, and he did feature as a substitute in the Canaries' 2-0 defeat at Oxford United on the opening day of the season, but he completed a permanent move to Celtic last week in a deal worth up to £9.5 million.

Thorup said Idah's exit was "a good deal for everyone", and Norwich are reportedly set to use the money received for the Irishman to sign Rakow Czestochowa striker Ante Crnac.

Sutton: Adam Idah sale was a good deal for Norwich City

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via Instant Withdrawal Casino, Sutton said that selling Idah to Celtic for £9.5 million is good business for Norwich, but he believes the striker will be a loss for the Canaries.

"It's interesting because if you ask a Norwich fan whether he's worth £9.5 million, based on his performances at Norwich and the time he was there, they would say probably not," Sutton said.

"If you ask a Celtic fan if he's worth £9.5 million, they'd say that he came in and really did excellently.

"I think that's the going rate, if you look at Celtic, they brought Odsonne Edouard in a few years ago for £9 million as a development player from PSG.

"If you compare the two and you look at Adam Idah's profile in terms of his age and development, he will improve under Brendan Rodgers.

"It depends which way you want to look at it, but I think Norwich fans will say it's a good deal.

"In pre-season, there was an incident where he refused to fly to a pre-season game and he got a bit of a dressing down for that, but he always had his heart set on a move to Celtic.

"I always felt that he thought it was probably going to happen and there needed to be a bit of patience, and eventually the deal got over the line.

"Celtic only have Kyogo Furuhashi as a striker, I know Daizen Maida has played there and scored a couple of goals at the weekend, but Celtic certainly needed that different type of centre-forward.

"Adam Idah and Kyogo Furuhashi dovetailed well last season, so I think he's a good signing for Celtic.

"But he will be a loss for Norwich, I think there was a player in there and he was always a bit of a frustration.

"Celtic have seen him at his very best and Norwich haven't quite seen that, so I think Norwich fans accept that this was a move that was probably best for all parties."

Norwich City were right to cash in on Adam Idah

Thorup will be disappointed to lose Idah, and there is no doubt that he could have been a big asset for Norwich this season, but it was the correct decision for the Canaries to sell him.

It was clear that Idah was keen to return to Celtic on a permanent basis, and as Sutton says, receiving £9.5 million for the striker is an excellent deal for Norwich.

Sutton is right that Idah will be a loss for the Canaries, but he did struggle to deliver consistently during his time at Carrow Road, and it seems unlikely he would have been able to force his way into the starting line-up this season ahead of Josh Sargent.

The Canaries look set to spend the income from the sale of Idah on Crnac, but given that he has scored just nine goals in 40 appearances for Rakow Czestochowa, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to perform in the Championship.