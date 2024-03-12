Highlights Idah could be moving away from Celtic in the summer; Bhoys regret not including an option to buy in his loan deal with Norwich.

Johnston shines at West Brom with six goals in nine appearances; surpasses xG; potential for him to leave Celtic in the summer permanently.

Potential ideal deal for all parties includes a swap between Idah and Johnston in the summer.

Since making the move to Scottish giants Celtic from Norwich City in January, Adam Idah has been firing in the goals for his new side in Glasgow, and looks set for a summer move away from Carrow Road once the season ends.

The striker has five goals in his first six league matches for the Bhoys, adding to the eight he had netted for the Canaries in the first half of the campaign before moving north of the border.

With Brendan Rodgers’ side said to be regretting the decision not to include an option to buy into the January deal, the Norfolk side could be set to cash in during the off-season, and could have their eyes on another Celtic star as a sweetener in the deal.

Mikey Johnston catches the eye for West Bromwich Albion

Mikey Johnston and Idah may well have passed each other at the Scottish border six weeks ago, with the 24-year-old making the move to England from Scotland to join Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion.

The tricky wide man had found the net just twice for the Scottish Champions this campaign, and opted for a move to the Midlands in search of more game time.

The 24-year-old has taken to life in the Championship brilliantly so far, with six goals in his first nine appearances for the Baggies, including a brace in last weekend's 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

After opening his account with a close-range effort against Cardiff City, the next three of Johnston’s strikes have almost been carbon copies of each other, with his quick feet and movement seeing him cut in from the left flank.

After beating a defender or two by the sideline, the Irish international has unleashed an effort from the corner of the penalty area with devastating effect to see his name pop up on the scoresheet against Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Queens Park Rangers.

Add another poacher's effort and a low left-footed strike against the Terriers on Sunday and you can see just how influential Johnston has been for his current side's play-off push, with Norwich right on their coat tails in sixth spot at time of writing.

Both sides have a fighting chance of returning to the Premier League next season, and whatever division they are in, Johnston has proved himself to be a worthy addition to a side looking to play exciting attacking football.

Mikey Johnston Championship stats 23/24 Appearances 9 Goals 6 Shots 11 Shots on target 7 xG 1.7 Goals per 90 1.05 As of March 12th, 2024 Source: FBRef

With six goals from seven shots on target, as well as overperforming his xG rating by 4.3, you can see exactly what a special talent Johnston is, and just how crucial he can be in the battle for promotion, or avoiding relegation from the top flight next season.

A player with Champions League and international experience, as well as featuring for Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães in the previous campaign, the wide man has plenty of experience for a player his age, and only looks likely to improve as the years go by.

Mikey Johnston contract information

With Celtic happy to let the winger leave the club on two temporary deals in the last two seasons, as well as finding game time elusive when he is at the club, a summer move could be best for all parties when the season comes to a close.

Coming up through the ranks at Celtic Park, Johnston has played just shy of 100 matches for the team in green and white, and still has a contract that lasts until 2026 in Glasgow.

But with playing minutes at a premium and his dazzling form in the English game, a switch to a club south of the border looks all the more likely as we approach the run-in of the 23/24 campaign.

Related Adam Idah development suggests Celtic won't have it easy with Norwich City transfer Adam Idah is currently on loan with Celtic until the end of the season

West Brom will obviously want to keep their loanee on a permanent deal after his stunning performances of late, but there will no doubt be plenty more clubs interested after his eye-catching performances at the Hawthorns.

In Idah, Norwich could have the ultimate bargaining chip ahead of the summer’s business, with both the Canaries and the Bhoys having a player surplus to requirements at their respective sides.

With Idah flourishing at the heart of Celtic’s strike force, and Johnston proving his worth in England, a perfect deal could be struck for all parties, with City getting an ideal replacement for Jon Rowe in the meantime.

Academy graduate Rowe has caught the eye himself with 13 goals in his 32 appearances this season, with five goals in the first five matches of the campaign helping David Wagner’s side get off to a flying start in 23/24.

The 20-year-old has been a regular name on the scoresheet for the Norfolk side, and etched his name into Norwich folklore with a double against arch-rivals Ipswich Town to earn a 2-2 draw back in December.

With Premier League clubs said to be sniffing around - Aston Villa are said to be one of the top tier sides monitoring his progress - Rowe could well be on his way in the summer, and in Johnston they could have a man who could fill his boots perfectly.

Both are adept at cutting in, linking with teammates and finding the net from range, and if the Canaries are going to cash in on their home-grown talent, they should be doing all they can to tempt the Scottish side into making the wide man a makeweight in deal for Idah this summer.