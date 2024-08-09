Highlights Celtic are in advanced talks with Norwich City to sign Adam Idah for over £6 million, a deal that could be finalised soon.

Idah impressed during a loan spell at Parkhead last season, scoring 8 goals in 15 league appearances and becoming a fan favourite.

Celtic are in advanced talks to sign Norwich City's Adam Idah, with a fee of over £6 million currently being discussed between the two clubs for the Irish international to make his move to the Scottish giants permanent.

According to the Irish Examiner, the Canaries rejected a £4 million offer from the Glasgow outfit for the forward recently after Idah spent the second half of last season at Parkhead, where he quickly became a fan favourite as his goals helped to secure a domestic league and cup double.

However, Sky Sports (Transfer Centre - 09/08/2024) are reporting that there is now a willingness from all parties to conclude a deal worth around £6 million plus add-ons.

That is after the situation surrounding the Irishman’s future took a turn earlier this month when he arrived late for a pre-season flight to Austria, which saw him disciplined by his current club Norwich. However, Celtic's interest has remained strong all summer, and they are set to conclude the deal imminently.

Adam Idah - 2023/24 league goals and appearances - per FBref Club Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Norwich City 28 (12) 6 (1) Celtic 15 (5) 8 (2)

The latest on Celtic and Adam Idah's Norwich City future

Idah has been with Norwich since 2017, initially signing for the academy before making his breakthrough into the first team in 2019. Since then, he has been a regular presence in the squad in both the Premier League and the Championship, but he has struggled for consistent game time.

After falling down the pecking order under David Wagner last season, he headed out on loan to Celtic for the second half of the campaign in 2023/24, and they saw the 23-year-old catch fire with the best form of his career.

Not only are Sky Sports now reporting that a deal is close but, crucially, Idah is believed to be keen on a return to Celtic this summer. Connor Southwell of Pink Un is reporting that Idah wants the return to his former loan side, and that talks are progressing, albeit nothing is agreed as of yet.

Adam Idah closes in on Celtic return

While Norwich shouldn’t let themselves be held hostage to a sale, it is still the best solution for all parties this summer, especially if the player is keen on the move.

It is no surprise that the Scottish Premiership side want to sign him permanently, as he bagged eight goals from just 15 league appearances, but the onus is on them to find an agreeable fee with Norwich, as the forward has a contract until the summer of 2028.

If the Premiership club has made an offer of £6 million, then it is likely to be close to their asking price, with an offer in the region of £7 to 8 million perhaps whay will put an end to this saga.