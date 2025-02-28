Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are interested in signing Norwich City ace Borja Sainz, but his signature will not be a priority for the Bhoys during the summer transfer window.

That's according to Football Insider, who report that the Scottish Premiership leaders are interested in Sainz's services, but may not swoop for his signature due to their current attacking options.

Brendan Rodgers' men sanctioned the exit of former star man Kyogo Furuhashi last month, as the Japan international opted to join French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

But if the Bhoys do swoop for Sainz this summer, he could struggle for game time at Celtic Park amid the presence of fellow widemen Jota and Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn.

Celtic transfer stance on Norwich City ace Borja Sainz becomes clear

While the potential signing of Sainz is not a transfer priority for the Bhoys this summer, perhaps it is no surprise that the Glasgow giants are interested in his services.

Despite the fact that the Spaniard was handed a six-match suspension last month, he is still the joint-top scorer in the Championship, alongside Leeds United hotshot Joel Piroe, having notched 15 goals in 29 second-tier outings this term.

Borja Sainz 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 29 Starts 29 Goals 15 Assists 4

The fact that Piroe, who plies his trade for the league leaders, has managed the same 15-goal haul in 34 matches portrays just how clinical Sainz has been in the second tier this term.

Sainz has been a real asset for Norwich this season, despite the fact that he has not scored in the Championship since November 30th.

Last time out, the former Giresunspor man created an assist during a 4-2 win over Stoke City, which may show that he is on the verge of re-establishing his previous form in the final third.

If Sainz does get back to his clinical best in the coming weeks, then Norwich will have a real chance of landing a play-off spot, while the Canaries are currently just four points adrift of the top-six ahead of Saturday afternoon's trip to Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers currently sit sixth in the Championship table, so Saturday's game at Ewood Park could be described as a six-pointer in the context of the play-off race.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, due to the fact that Sainz is entering the last year of his contract at Carrow Road, the Canaries may have to sell their ace if they do not land a play-off spot.

Norwich may have to sell Borja Sainz this summer

As previously mentioned, the Spaniard's Canaries contract is set to expire at the end of next season, after he signed a three-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Therefore, the upcoming transfer window presents the Norfolk side with their last chance to cash in on Sainz's services, while the wideman himself should be keen on proving his worth in a top-flight division.

Furthermore, the Canaries have largely struggled for consistency in the Championship this term, so it could be unlikely that they will be in the Premier League next season.

And while Celtic may not prioritise a move for one of the front-runners for the second-tier golden boot, he has also attracted interest from Serie A title hopefuls Napoli, which could be hard for Johannes Hoff Thorup and co to resist come the summer.

The Canaries have opened contract talks with Sainz, but he could be reluctant to remain in the Championship amid such high-profile suitors in the transfer market.