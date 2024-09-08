Norwich City have entered their third consecutive season of Championship football, but the supporters are still turning up in numbers despite the club being outside the top flight.

The Canaries have a loyal and passionate fanbase that has shown support for new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup and his players during the early weeks of the 2024/25 campaign.

The last time Norwich spent three straight seasons in the second tier was between 2016 and 2019. They were promoted to the Premier League as champions at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, and their supporters will no doubt be hoping for another successful season this time around.

While the team have made an average start on the pitch, with a win, a defeat and two draws under their belt so far, the supporters have made an excellent start when it comes to attendance figures.

Let's take a look at how Norwich's average attendance so far compares with the other clubs in the Championship.

Norwich City's average attendance compared with the rest of the Championship

Norwich's stadium, Carrow Road, has a capacity of 27,244, which makes it the 11th biggest ground in the Championship, ahead of The Hawthorns, Ashton Gate and Turf Moor.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light has the highest capacity in the second tier with 48,707, while Luton Town's Kenilworth Road is the smallest ground in the division with a capacity of 11,850.

When it comes to average attendances for the 2024/25 season so far, Norwich rank eighth highest in the list with an average attendance of 26,387 from their two home games against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

As well as being top of the Championship table after four games, Sunderland are also at the top of this list with an average attendance of 40,059.

Norwich City's attendances have been good so far

Having the highest average attendance in the league is no doubt a good thing, but it does not tell the whole story, as there is no way that Norwich could have matched Sunderland's given the capacity of Carrow Road.

The Canaries have, on average, filled 96.9 percent of Carrow Road during their two home games this season, with only Portsmouth and Luton boasting a higher percentage out of every club in the Championship.

Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are the other four clubs to have filled at least 90 per cent of their grounds on average during the 2024/25 campaign so far, with Leeds and Norwich having the largest stadiums out of the clubs in the top seven on the list.

Highest percentage of capacity filled in the Championship during 2024/25 so far (Transfermarkt) Club Percentage of stadium capacity filled Luton Town 99.4 Portsmouth 97.9 Norwich City 96.9 Leeds United 96.3 West Bromwich Albion 93.7 Plymouth Argyle 91.5 Oxford United 90.9 Burnley 89.8 Derby County 87.4 Watford 87.1

Over the course of last season, Norwich ranked third for filling the highest percentage of their ground in the Championship, and the season before that they were top of the list, so it is no surprise that their attendances look strong again this term.

The Canaries' supporters helped to push their side to a top-six finish in the second tier last season, and if they continue to turn up in their numbers during the 2024/25 campaign, they will hope to see Norwich mount another promotion push.

It seems as though Norwich will be well-supported once again this season, which could make all the difference during their important home games throughout the campaign.