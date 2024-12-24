Carlton Palmer has expressed his disbelief at the fact that Norwich City have not worked a new deal with Angus Gunn ahead of the January transfer window, with the goalkeeper's contract set to expire in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been with the Canaries since the summer of 2021, and he has made over 150 appearances for the club since then, helping them to a play-off finish last season.

This campaign has not been a fantastic one for the Scotland international, and he has kept just three clean sheets in 16 appearances, and he will perhaps feel as though he could have done more for that number to be greater than it currently is.

But with Norwich and Gunn seemingly in a stalemate over his contract, it is looking more and more likely that he may leave Carrow Road as early as January, with Johannes Hoff Thorup showing an interest in Norwegian shot-stopper, Egil Selvik.

Palmer makes Gunn, Norwich claim amid contract situation

Throup has already started to put his own stamp on this Norwich team, and with their interest in Selvik, it shows that he is even going as far as replacing a player who has been a regular for the club over the last few years.

This update is seemingly why Gunn has not been offered a new deal as yet, and instead he will be looking for a move elsewhere.

However, for player-turned-pundit Palmer, the Canaries are making a mistake, and the 28-year-old's contract situation must be sorted quickly.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Norwich City are looking for replacements for Angus Gunn. It's been well documented about Gunn that negotiations have been ongoing, but he hasn't signed a new contract. So, there is the feeling that they may lose him either in the January transfer window or at the end of the season is increasing.

"I would have thought that if he's not going to sign a new contract then they’ll either try to sell him in the January transfer window. If not, he'll leave at the end of the season on a free. So, Norwich City are already weighing up their options, and they're interested in bringing Norwegian goalkeeper Egil Selvik to Carrow Road.

"His contract’s up at the end of the season with Norwegian side FK Haugesund. He’s spent the last four seasons there, and it looks like he won't sign a new contract, and he’ll be on the move. So, Norwich will be looking to get him in the January transfer window."

Palmer continued: "He's been capped four times by Norway, so he's a very experienced and capable goalkeeper at the age of 27. Norwich seems to be the likely destination for Selvik and for Johannes Hoff Thorup it eases his situation with his goalkeeper.

"I can't believe it. Gunn’s been outstanding for them, he's been regular, and he's been consistent, but by not sorting these contracts out early, you run the risk of this happening. Players run down their contracts, and you'll find it difficult to agree a deal with them because other clubs will be speaking to their agents, and he’s available on a free.

"In January they'll be coming into the office. If he doesn't sign a new contract, then it makes sense that Norwich will sell him in the January transfer window.

"I'd be very surprised that Gunn is still at the football club come January if they bring a goalkeeper in."

Gunn has been good for Norwich but the Canaries can improve on him

Norwich have struggled with consistency this season, and whenever they do seem to get themselves on a positive run of form, they match that with a similarly poor run.

The Canaries need to be stronger defensively, and bringing in a new goalkeeper who perhaps has more control over his backline will help them with that.

Their struggles at the back will deny them a chance at the play-offs if things do not improve, and Gunn could be forced to make way in the coming weeks as Thorup looks to make the changes needed to push his team up the table.

Angus Gunn Norwich City Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances 16 Clean Sheets 3 Goals Conceded 22 Goals Prevented -6.48 Save Percentage 64.5% Saves 40 High Claims 13 Pass Accuracy 77.6% *Stats correct as of 24/12/2024

Selvik is a year younger than Gunn, and with the possibility of bringing him in for free, it will not come at a great cost for the club financially, and he could inspire Norwich's push towards the top six in 2025.