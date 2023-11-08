Highlights EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes the next two games against Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers could determine the fate of Norwich City boss David Wagner.

The recent defeat against Blackburn Rovers has put Wagner under pressure, with fans voicing their frustration. However, Wagner will lead the team for the upcoming game against Cardiff City.

Norwich City's poor form, with only one win in their last nine games, has raised concerns about Wagner's ability to turn things around. The next two matches will be crucial for his future at the club.

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes the next two games against Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers could be make or break for Norwich City boss David Wagner.

Their latest defeat came in a 3-1 home loss to Blackburn Rovers and with Wagner under a bit of pressure, the Canaries would have been hoping to make a fast start in front of the TV cameras, especially at home.

However, it was the visitors who flew out of the blocks, with goals from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics. The second goal led to loud boos from the home supporters at Carrow Road, who voiced their frustration against Wagner and what they are seeing at present.

The pressure has increased a notch again but the Pink’Un has revealed that Ben Knapper has been involved in talks with the owners over Wagner, and it has been decided that he will lead the team for the weekend game against Cardiff City.

Whilst it’s a decision that will annoy many fans, it will at least end speculation ahead of the trip to South Wales on Saturday.

Wagner himself also stated that he will not be resigning as he loves the club.

The German is a manager with a promotion on his CV in the second tier, during the 2016/17 season with Huddersfield Town.

His side started this season well when they won three and drew one of their first four league games of the season, with that draw coming at Southampton who have recently been relegated from the Premier League.

They have since failed to build on that and they could find themselves in a relegation battle sooner rather than later if they fail to turn things around quickly. Their last win came in a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in late September.

Carlton Palmer's David Wagner prediction

Palmer feels as though Wagner is under pressure and that his future hangs in the balance, with the next two games in particular thought to be the most key for him and Norwich.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Norwich sit 17th in the Championship and it's five defeats in the last six games for them.

"Not a million off the play-offs still - only eight points back, but it has to be said it is a disappointing run of results.

"One win in their last nine games under David Wagner, so he's certainly under pressure and the fans are starting to turn.

"I'm not an advocate of changing managers willy-nilly, but sometimes you lose matches through injuries and it can be just a bad run of form.

"You have to look at the person in charge and think 'can that man turn it around?'

"Patience is the key - I've always said that. I think the next two matches will be key for Wagner with an away trip to Cardiff and a home game against QPR.

"If he registers no points in those two games, then I think the writing could be on the wall."

Should Norwich sack their manager?

The truth is, there is enough to suggest he should be sacked immediately. The form is worrying, of course, but so are the majority of the performances of late.

That second half collapse against Leeds was symptomatic of some of the issues surrounding their performances of late, with the Canaries conceding far too many goals at present.

Norwich ideally need two wins from the next two to get back on track, anything less than four points is almost certain to see Wagner lose his job in Norfolk.