While they sit comfortably mid-table in the Championship, the play-offs are not an unreasonable goal for Norwich City to aim for.

The Canaries last played in the Premier League in 2022, and are hoping to earn their way back into the top division this season through a top-six finish and a trip to Wembley Stadium.

It doesn't seem like they are close to reaching the top sides in the division like Leicester City and Ipswich Town at the moment, but Norwich aren't too far away from challenging for a play-off place.

With a squad filled with players with Championship and Premier League experience and a manager who previously won promotion with Huddersfield Town in David Wagner, they have a real chance of pushing on in the second half of the season and finishing in one of the coveted top six spots.

However, there are two key things Norwich need to do if they have any hope of reaching the play-offs this season.

Norwich can reach the play-offs if they improve their defensive record

One thing that separates Norwich from the top teams in the Championship is their less-than-stellar defensive record.

The Canaries are one of the worst teams defensively, having conceded 39 times in just 22 matches, with only bottom side Rotherham (44) conceding more.

The side have played much more offensively this season under David Wagner, sacrificing defensive stability in order to facilitate more entertaining attacking play.

So while they have one of the worst defences in the league, Norwich also boast one of the best attacks. Sitting near the top of the goal scoring charts, they have scored just as many as they've conceded with 39 goals so far.

Given the fact that only the top two clubs in the league in Leicester and Ipswich have scored more, it is clear the issue that needs to be addressed is the Norwich defence.

This is something manager David Wagner is aware of, and something he has addressed already this season. He admitted they needed to be more solid in defence after a 1-0 win over QPR in November, although Wagner is still struggling to find the balance between defence and attack.

While they did sign Adam Forshaw from Leeds United in the summer, he has not been able to stop the gluttony of goals conceded at Carrow Road that are stopping Norwich from challenging for the play-offs this season.

They must retain Jonathan Rowe at all costs in January

Keeping hold of star player Jonathan Rowe is of the upmost importance if Norwich want to seriously aim for promotion this season.

Norwich's top scorer has had a breakout season in the Championship and shows no signs of stopping as the main man in one of the Championship's best attacking sides.

Operating mainly on the flanks in an attacking role, Rowe has lit up the Championship this season with some incredible performances, including netting twice against an impressive Ipswich Town side.

The England Under-21 international is the heart of this current Norwich side, and it would be a huge loss if the club couldn't keep hold of him in the New Year.

His goals have been invaluable and are a big reason Norwich are still within touching distance of the play-offs this season.

Losing Rowe would be the end of Norwich's season as promotion chasers, as losing such an important player would surely end their chances of challenging for the top six. Rowe's contract doesn't run out until the summer of 2025, so Norwich are under no obligation to let the attacker leave in January

Interest in the attacker have been high in recent months, with a number of Premier League clubs reported to be interested in the Norwich player.

TeamTalk reported that Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sheffield United are all interested in signing the 20-year-old in January, following on from Wolves reported £15 million bid that was rejected by Norwich in August.

With contract talks set to take place with Rowe at the end of the season, retaining the forward in January seems much more likely, and remains one of the two key things Norwich need to keep in mind in order to achieve a potential promotion this season.