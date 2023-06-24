Norwich City have completely switched up their transfer strategy this summer - in a move that could see room open up for Adam Forshaw.

For a club that primarily signed young, high potential players in the past - which paid dividends with the sales of Ben Godfrey, Emi Buendia, James Maddison and Jamal Lewis - Norwich have tended to deviate from that this season with the signings of seasoned professionals in Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey. Should they continue with that pattern, there are a few options available for the Canaries to land if they feel fit to.

One of those is Adam Forshaw. The Liverpool-born midfielder left Leeds in the summer after his contract expired, ending a four-year spell at Elland Road - though at just 31 years of age, he has more than enough in the tank to sign for a Championship club. And with Norwich's midfield options dwindling, he could be the ideal signing for them to take charge of another promotion battle.

Why should Norwich sign Adam Forshaw?

The main reason is Norwich should sign Forshaw, of course, the lack of midfield options for the Canaries. Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell have both left for Rangers in the past six months, with Lukas Rupp and Pierre Lees-Melou both departing last summer in an engine-room shake-up under Dean Smith.

Aaron Ramsey and Isaac Hayden have also departed in the past year due to their loan spells ending, leaving the midfield compartment down to the absolute bare bones in East Anglia.

Only Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sorensen, Kenny McLean, Marcelino Nunez and Liam Gibbs remain as first-team options - one or two more are needed if they are to force a sustainable Championship challenge and finally make a return to the Premier League after a totally underwhelming season just gone.

Would Forshaw suit Norwich?

You do need experience in your midfield if you are to win promotion to the Premier League. Sheffield United had that last season with John Fleck and Oli Norwood, Burnley had it with Josh Brownhill and Jack Cork. It's part and parcel to steer teams through the final ebbings of the season when the going gets tough.

Forshaw would bring that in abundance. Over 120 Championship appearances and 70 Premier League appearances means he is cut out for the second-tier at this moment in time, and at 31 years of age he has seen a plethora of situations - including three promotions with Brentford, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

Forshaw does have his injury woes after spending three years in an intense Marcelo Bielsa side, but of course that does come with the caveat of playing less if Norwich are on the front foot due to the likes of Sara, Nunez and Gibbs all playing as creative midfielders, with McLean the only other experienced and defensive-minded central midfield in their ranks as things stand.