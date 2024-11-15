Norwich City's possession stats have vastly improved under Johannes Hoff Thorup, but Bristol City showed that they'll need to do more than hold the ball going forward.

The Canaries registered 66% possession against Bristol City but the Robins proved that possession only counts when it is utilised well, something which Norwich have been lacking in recent games.

From day one, Thorup has made his intentions to dominate the ball clear and will be pleased with his side's ability to do that, but he must find the solution to the lack of "flow" in their build-up.

Though it's a far cry from the previous season, many Norwich fans will be glad to see their side taking the game to the opposition to get a result, rather than grind one out. A particularly unsavory game for many City fans was at home to Southampton when David Wagner's side only managed 25% possession in a one-all draw.

Norwich were unable to find any quality with the ball against Bristol

Norwich's unbeaten home record of a year came crashing to an end with the performance to match.

Thorup said in his post-match interview: "We lacked some rhythm, and we lacked some flow and tempo."

Of course, injuries are starting to bear down on the Canaries, and a lot of what is demanded of their senior players is being thrust upon players who are perhaps not quite ready to make that step just yet.

But it will be a long season if they are only able to rely on those in the first eleven to provide the quality of football necessary to win games.

Despite having nearly double the possession of Bristol City, the number of chances was fairly evenly matched, and only one team were able to make them count.

Norwich City v Bristol City stats, according to FotMob Norwich City Bristol City Possession 66% Possession 34% Total shots 9 Total Shots 9 Shots on target 3 Shots on target 2 Touches in opposition box 13 Touches in opposition box 12 xG 0.28 xG 0.88 Touches in own half 353 Touches in own half 129 Touches in opposition half 152 Touches in opposition half 88

Playing out from the back is imperative to a Thorup style of play, but it's perhaps telling that Shane Duffy had over double the amount of touches than any of the starting midfield three.

The link-up to play through the lines that were evident in the games against Hull and Watford was completely absent, and the Canaries struggled with decisiveness and a cutting edge once making it to the final third.

Meanwhile, Bristol City effectively beat them at their own game for their first goal. They were able to slice through Norwich's midfield before playing the ball forward quickly and into a dangerous area for Anis Mehmeti to strike.

Thorup will no doubt spend the international break working on building the relationships between players on the pitch to be able to pull in the right direction at the right moments, but the foundations for possession-based play have been firmly laid down.

Norwich cannot keep relying on Borja Sainz

It's no secret that Borja Sainz has kept Norwich in games this season, even dragging them from the clutches of defeat to scrape a result.

But with the Spaniard already on the radar for the likes of Atlético Madrid and Villarreal, Norwich will have to utilise their possession better in order to foresee a future without him.

Norwich have only had less than 50% possession 3 times in the Championship this season which certainly suggests a possession-based style of play is in the works. Once they are able to fully unlock the free-flowing kind of play they've shown in glimpses this season, Thorup will feel as though his side will be able to compete at the top of the table.