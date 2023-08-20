This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Sargent has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, the US international is being targeted by the Whites ahead of the upcoming 1 September deadline.

The 23-year-old has become an important figure at Carrow Road over the last 12 months, featuring 40 times in the league last season.

He has also started both of Norwich City’s first two league games this season, contributing one goal and one assist.

The forward is now a consistent starter under David Wagner, which has led to him receiving plenty of plaudits for his performances.

Would Josh Sargent be a good signing for Leeds United?

As a result, the US international has caught the attention of the Elland Road hierarchy, with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke now at the helm.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Norwich should hold onto Sargent amid this Leeds interest…

Declan Harte

Sargent bagged 13 goals and two assists last season and has started this campaign by opening his account in the 4-4 draw with Southampton.

The forward looks like he might finally be coming the consistent goalscorer that Norwich need as a replacement for the now-departed Teemu Pukki.

Sargent cost Norwich a reported £8 million back in the summer of 2021, and it was Farke that first managed him at Carrow Road.

If Leeds can stump up a figure beyond the £10 million mark then that could be worth considering.

Adam Idah and Ashley Barnes are already at the club, but another forward is likely needed if Sargent departs, so they will also need to have his replacement lined up before agreeing a sale.

Idah’s injury issues have made him difficult to rely on, and Barnes has similar concerns at the age of 33.

Sargent could be key to Norwich’s chances of a promotion push this year, where they will be looking to rival Leeds, so potentially strengthening a rival should also be factored into the price tag placed on the player’s future.

But an offer in the region of £15 million could be enough to seal a deal for Leeds.

Ned Holmes

When you consider the amount of money that it might take to prise Josh Sargent away from Norwich City, I wonder whether it might be better for Leeds United to look elsewhere.

There is absolutely no doubt that they need to sign a new number nine but with Adam Idah yet to really fulfill his potential and Ashley Barnes now in the twilight of his career, Sargent looks set to play a central role at Carrow Road this season.

With a contract that runs until 2025 and Milot Rashica sold recently, you have to think that the Canaries are going to want a fee a fair bit above £10 million to sell him to a promotion rival.

At that price, there are better options on the market at the moment.

That said, Daniel Farke knows Sargent and if he really is the player that the German is set on then the Yorkshire club should back him given his proven record as a promotion-chasing manager.