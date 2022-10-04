Norwich City boss makes Reading FC comparison with Huddersfield Town and Luton

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has identified Huddersfield Town and Luton Town’s finish in the play-offs last season as a key reason why he isn’t surprised to see Reading in third position, speaking to the Eastern Daily Press.

The Royals have claimed an impressive 21 points from a possible 33 so far this season, already making considerable strides in their quest to remain afloat in the Championship once more.

And staying up will be seen as the Berkshire outfit’s main assignment at this stage considering the transfer restrictions they were forced to deal with in the summer, with another injury crisis at the Select Car Leasing Stadium creating an extra hurdle in their quest to maximise their points return.

Last season, Huddersfield would have been tipped to go down by many like the Royals have this term, but managed to secure a third-place under Carlos Corberan and were 90 minutes away from securing a return to the Premier League before being beaten by Nottingham Forest in the play-off final.

Luton were beaten by the Terriers in the semi-final – but still enjoyed a remarkable campaign and continued their rise under Nathan Jones.

The progress of these two teams is one reason why Norwich boss Smith isn’t surprised about tonight’s opponents’ league position.

He said: “I’m never surprised to see anybody up there at the top end of the Championship. Look at last year with teams like Luton and Huddersfield.

“Reading have won the same amount of games as us. So we’re obviously aware of their threats.”

The Verdict:

In fairness to the Royals, Huddersfield probably had a much strong squad last season than they do, with Harry Toffolo contributing heavily in the final third, Levi Colwill proving himself to be a real asset at the back, Danel Sinani proving to be a shrewd loan capture and Lewis O’Brien establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the division.

The Terriers did do exceptionally well though and still finished way above where most people expected them to be considering their low finish at the end of 2020/21, so they should be commended for their efforts.

In terms of Luton, they had the off-field stability that the Royals didn’t, but the latter now seem to be getting their act together behind the scenes and that can only bode well for their long-term future.

Paul Ince does have some gifted players at his disposal though, with Yakou Meite a real asset to have in the final third when he’s fully fit and on top form, Lucas Joao able to get in and amongst the goals regularly and Tom Ince looking like a magnificent addition.