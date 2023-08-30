Norwich City boss David Wagner has sent a firm message to Leeds United - making it clear that reported Whites target Kenny McLean will not be leaving Carrow Road before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday.

McLean did not feature as the Canaries beat Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate last night to book their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup but the 31-year-old was rested and his absence was not linked to the ongoing speculation.

Leeds United linked with Kenny McLean

With former Norwich head coach Daniel Farke looking to bolster his midfield at Leeds this summer, reports earlier in August revealed that he was keen to reunite with McLean at Elland Road.

Sources exclusively informed Football League World last week that the Canaries were determined to keep the Scot, who is central to Wagner's plans and is wearing the captain's armband in the absence of the injured Grant Hanley.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (28/08, 21:17), Leeds made a £4 million offer for the midfielder's services but saw it rejected outright by their Championship rivals.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites will return with another bid but Wagner has warned them that doing so would be worthless as McLean will not be departing before Friday evening's deadline.

David Wagner issues clear Kenny McLean stance

The 31-year-old had started all five of the Canaries previous games in 2023/24 but was not even in the squad for Tuesday night's trip to the West Country.

He told Pink'Un after the game: "If I can deny anything it is that Kenny McLean will be going to Leeds. We rested them, especially Kenny and [Angus Gunn]. Next week, they are away with Scotland. I think it was a chance to rest them."

Asked whether things could change before the deadline, Wagner said: "100% no."

David Wagner on other Norwich City departures

Alongside the permanent departures of Tim Krul (Luton Town, Max Aarons (Bournemouth), Milot Rashica (Besiktas) and Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Norwich have loaned out 20-year-old forward Abu Kamara to Portsmouth and 21-year-old winger Christos Tzolis to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Wagner was pressed on if there could be any more departures, including any loan exits for youngsters, before the window slams shut.

He said: "I can't give you a reliable answer tonight because the window is still open. If we continue with the squad, I'm ready for the fit. If something changes, it will have changed for a reason so let's wait.

"I'm very happy if the window closes, to be fair."

Are Norwich City right to keep hold of Kenny McLean?

McLean's importance to Norwich and to Wagner has been clear to see in the opening weeks of the 2023/24 campaign and he is fast developing a fantastic relationship with Gabriel Sara in the middle of the park.

His experience, energy, and nous in midfield look set to be vital to the Canaries' promotion hopes this season and as a result, it's fantastic news that he won't be going anywhere.

Not only would his departure have weakened Norwich with no guarantee that a requisite replacement would arrive before the window shuts but it would also have strengthened a direct rival in Leeds.