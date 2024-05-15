Highlights Wagner has no regrets sending Adam Idah on loan to Celtic, believing it was a necessary boost for the striker.

Idah has thrived at Celtic, scoring goals and providing assists, proving the decision to send him on loan was beneficial.

Despite Idah's success, his replacement at Norwich, Van Hooijdonk, has struggled to make an impact, raising questions about Wagner's decision.

Norwich City manager David Wagner believes striker Adam Idah needed his loan move to Celtic and has no regrets in sanctioning the deal.

As Norwich prepare to take on Leeds in their Championship play-off final second leg at Elland Road on Thursday evening, Canaries boss David Wagner is hoping his side have enough firepower to reach Wembley.

But the Norwich manager is sweating on the fitness of striking duo Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes ahead of that crucial game, but he states that there are no regrets in allowing striker Adam Idah to make his loan move to Celtic earlier in the season.

Wagner: "Decision paid off perfectly"

Cited via The Eastern Daily Press, Wagner said: "Every manager likes to have good players, and Adam is a very good player. On him, the decision that we made in the winter window to send him out on loan paid off perfectly.

"I was really backing him when he knocked on my door because I thought this was exactly what he needed to go out of this building and this environment where he knows everybody and everybody knows him and to go for a new challenge.

"He has a talent, but sometimes you need this boost, which you only get when you leave a club and go into another environment. The only thing that has got better after Adam left here is the music in the dressing room, because he is no longer in charge of the music box. I really wish him all the best for the final at Celtic to finish at a high.

"I worked with him for a year and we had the conversations more than once - I think the idea grew over the last couple of months (before January) and I absolutely have seen where he comes from.

"I had the same thoughts in my head before as well. Then he and we found a very good loan - big credit to Brendan and Celtic for how they've used him. He's made a big impact and hopefully he can help them reach their target."

Adam Idah has thrived at Celtic

Idah broke into a Premier League Norwich side as a teenager back in January 2020 and had seemingly been growing into a larger role at Carrow Road ever since.

But it was on deadline day of the 2024 winter window that the Republic of Ireland international made a loan move to Glasgow giants Celtic, and has become a key member of the team side.

Since his move north of the border, the 23-year-old has been in devastating form for Celtic, scoring a seven goals and registering two assists in 13 Scottish Premiership matches this season.

He's made a large enough impression at Celtic Park during his short time there, that manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that the club would like to make Idah's temporary switch a permanent one this summer.

In order to do so, Celtic would reportedly have to part with £5m, as is the valuation Norwich have placed on the striker.

Wagner appears to have made the wrong move

Idah's replacement came in the form of Dutch striker Sydney van Hooijdonk, who would be in line to start on Thursday night should Sargent and Barnes miss out.

Idah vs Van Hooijdonk Championship 23/24 stats, per FotMob Player Appearances Goals Assists Van Hooijdonk 10 0 1 Adam Idah 28 6 1

However, the Dutchman failed to find the net in 10 Championship league games after arriving at Carrow Road, whereas Idah had bagged six in 28 before departing for Glasgow.

This would suggest that, despite Wagner standing firm on his decision, the Canaries would be in a better place to have Idah available to them in the play-offs rather than Van Hooijdonk.

The Irishman is set to return to Norwich this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he now feels his home is no longer in Norfolk.