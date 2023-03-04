Norwich City boss David Wagner issues “very big” Millwall claim

Norwich City boss David Wagner has labelled today’s game against Millwall at The Den a “very big challenge” against a “very exciting opponent”.

Seventh-placed Norwich could leapfrog their fifth-placed hosts and climb back into the Championship play-off places with a victory in south London this afternoon.

The Canaries are looking to make it three wins in a row and four in their last five games but as Burnley and Sheffield United found out recently, coming away from The Den with all three points is not easy to do.

Norwich are likely to be the fresher side, however, as they have had a week to rest while Millwall drew 2-2 with Luton Town in midweek.

Speaking to Pink’Un, Wagner discussed the importance of being able to properly prepare for the game and issued a strong assessment of today’s opponents.

He said: “On one side you love to play football matches – this is why we have this job because we love to have this competition.

“On the other side, if you have so many midweek games like we had, then you are desperate to work with the players on the training pitch again to speak in detail and this is what we’ve been able to do.

“It was good for Teemu for example to have another free week of training because he’d only had a couple of sessions before the Cardiff game.

“This is why it was important for us to have this. We have said to ourselves that we had this block of five games in two weeks but now we have done this so we leave this behind us and now we look forward to the next block before the international break.

“The first one is Millwall – a very exciting opponent and a very big challenge that we have in front of this. That is why we put all our focus onto this game this week.”

Norwich ran out 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture in August. In fact, Millwall have won just one of their last 11 games against the Canaries and not beaten them since 2017.

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall facts real or fake?

1 of 20 MILLWALL WERE FOUNDED IN 1884 REAL FAKE

The Verdict

Being fresher is going to be an advantage for Norwich – of that there is no doubt.

They’ve had the beating of Millwall over the past decade or so but there’s an argument to be made that this is the best Lions side for some time.

They’re deserving of their place in the top six and have made The Den a really tough stadium to visit.

Wagner is right, today’s game is going to be a very big challenge.