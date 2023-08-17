Norwich City boss David Wagner has hinted that there could be news today concerning Tim Krul's reported move to Luton Town and the potential arrival of Millwall goalkeeper George Long as his replacement.

The Canaries booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Bristol City at Ashton Gate at the end of the month, thanks to Jonathan Rowe's 98th-minute winner against QPR at Loftus Road.

It was far from a classic cup tie and the Canaries were second best for at least the first hour but the quality of Wagner's bench told as after significant pressure in the closing stages, Rowe headed debutant Kellen Fisher's cross past R's keeper Joe Walsh to clinch a late victory.

Tim Krul and George Long latest

One player that was absent from the squad for the trip to West London was Krul, with the experienced shot-stopper expected to join Premier League new arrivals Luton soon.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, the Dutchman underwent his medical with the Hatters earlier this week ahead of a permanent move to Kenilworth Road. The 35-year-old only has one year left on his Carrow Road contract and it remains to be seen whether Luton will pay a fee.

Long, who finds himself down the pecking order at Millwall after the summer signing of Matija Sarkic from Wolves, has been linked with a move to the Canaries as Krul's replacement.

The 29-year-old was at Loftus Road last night and, according to Pink'Un, is set to join Norwich from their Championship rivals on a free transfer in a deal that is expected to be confirmed once his predecessor's move is complete.

David Wagner transfer hint

Speaking to FLW after last night's victory in W12, Wagner refused to comment on suggestions that the Luton and Millwall transfers were close but did drop a hint that there could be news on that subject on Thursday.

He said: "Listen, you know how I am I don't like to lie but it's nothing signed, nothing confirmed. This is why I don't like to speak about these two topics. Maybe I can speak about it tomorrow."

Gary Rowett on George Long

Long goes with plenty of credit in the mind of Millwall's Gary Rowett, who told Southwark News recently that the South London club were willing to let him go but that he could be given a chance to win back the number one shirt should he stay at The Den.

He said: “It’s really, really simple. I spoke to George and he’s very keen to be a number one somewhere if that opportunity arises. And I feel that’s fair for him.

"He’s worked very hard to be in the number one position and by bringing Matija in it obviously pushes him down that order through no fault of his own.

“I had a conversation with him and just said until the window shuts we’ll just make sure we’re all clear on what the opportunity may look like if George doesn’t get that chance. I think we’ll sit down and re-assess that.

“He’s been incredibly professional, he’s conducted himself fantastically well and like I said it’s a difficult situation as it’s not his fault. He hasn’t done anything wrong. We just had to make a decision and it’s literally nothing more than that.

“I know people like to speculate but he’s been brilliant around the place, he’s a really popular player and, like I said, if the window shuts tomorrow and George hasn’t had the opportunity to play first-team football somewhere, then we’ll reassess what that order looks like.”