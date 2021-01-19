Norwich City boss Daniel Farke offers mixed team news concerning key faces

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke gave his pre-match press conference earlier this afternoon ahead of the Yellows’ clash with Bristol City tomorrow night.

We’re at a weird point of the season where there seems to be a game every evening and, in this most congested of campaigns, it’s going to be all about who deals with things best that comes out on top.

Certainly, Norwich have been hit with plenty of the expected injury and illness issues to come with this season but they have dealt with it well so far as they lie top of the league.

Up next, Bristol City, and Farke has offered some positive news in terms of a handful of key names.

Quoted by the club’s official website, Farke revealed Tim Krul should be back after an isolation period whilst the likes of Lukas Rupp and Josh Martin have also been back training.

On the other hand, though, Christoph Zimmermann is set to miss tomorrow’s game – though he should be fit for the weekend and forward Teemu Pukki is out for the next two matches at least, with Farke eyeing the Middlesbrough clash at the end of the month as a potential return date.

The Verdict

A bit of a mixed bag for Norwich but overall they’re looking in decent shape and will go up against Bristol City with confidence and belief that they can get three points.

The Yellows are looking good at the moment and will be eager to keep that up with the likes of Swansea trying to snap at their heels.