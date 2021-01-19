Norwich City boss Daniel Farke offers definitive response to lingering Buenia to Arsenal talk

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has said that Emiliano Buendia will not be leaving for Arsenal or any other side in the January transfer window.

The Canaries are looking to get themselves back into the Premier League at the first time of asking and are doing a pretty handy job of it so far, with them top of the Championship table.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go but the Yellows are looking good – having contended with a fair few injuries at times this season.

Indeed, keeping the squad fit and together is Farke’s aim for the remainder of the season but particularly this month with the transfer window open.

And, amid continuous links with Arsenal, the German has had this to say about the future of Buendia, via the Eastern Daily Press:

“Nothing will happen this month,” he said. “In this business you can never confirm something with a 100% guarantee but I would label it 99%. Let’s be honest, it makes no sense for any of my players, not just Emi, to leave at this moment. It also makes no sense for us as a club to sell anyone at this stage.

“For the best players in the world, or the players with the best potential, it is always the summer these transfers happen. Not in January. In this month sometimes clubs in trouble need to spend money to make something happen or there is an emergency due to an injury.

“If you want to label Emi, Max Aarons or Todd Cantwell as some of our best talents, then you can. I would prefer to label them some of the best players with potential. But the market for these lads is the summer.

“They have the potential to play for the biggest clubs one day. If you speak about Arsenal, one of the best clubs in this country and also in Europe. They have the potential to play for this club one day, but it makes no sense in January.”

The Verdict

Fair play to Farke for laying things out honestly.

He makes a good point that you don’t often see big moves in the January window and, with the current situation we’re in, it’s hard to see any side spending big.

Norwich are in a position of strength with that in mind, then, and it seems likely they’ll be keeping a host of key players this month.

Premier League football, then, will be all their focused on between now and the summer.