Borja Sainz has had an incredible start to the season, and even when his Norwich City team has struggled, he has been a bright spark on the left-wing.

The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 18 Championship games so far in 2024/25, registering two assists along the way.

However, despite the positives, there will be some worries surrounding his future at the club, especially with the January transfer window less than a month away.

Football League World has taken a look at Sainz's current transfer situation; the impact it will have on Norwich if he leaves the club in January, his own personal stance, and whether his manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, is worried about the winger departing.

Sainz is reportedly open to a move away

Despite his success in the opening four months of the new Championship season, according to Gala Haber, Sainz is open to a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Although there has been no formal approach, the 23-year-old may want to link back up with his former Canaries teammate, Gabriel Sara, who made the switch to the club in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed in Turkey that the Championship side have placed a €22m (£18.2m) asking price on the young star, showing their determination to keep hold of him this winter, however, reports in England have stated the opposite, and have said that the winger will not be leaving in January.

Sainz is in the final year-and-a-half of his contract at Carrow Road, and therefore the club's hold on him is weakening and this could be the last chance they get to bring in a large fee for him, but it is still early days in this saga.

Athletic Bilbao have also registered their interest in September, and with clubs the size of these two keeping tabs on the Spaniard, it will be difficult to keep hold of him.

Johannes Hoff Thorup has shown signs of worry about losing Sainz

With attention growing on the talented winger, his manager has started to show some signs of worry about Sainz leaving the club next month.

He has featured in every game under Thorup so far this season, and is an incredibly important cog in Norwich's play-off push.

In his post-match press conference after the Canaries' 6-1 win over Plymouth Argyle, the Dane said: "I'm not looking forward to January, We have to accept that, and we have to understand that of course, a third season away from the Premier League, it's a different one in terms of budget and financial situation.

"Also with the change of strategy here the next ones are also out there in the squad, but maybe on the bench, or maybe just a part of the squad, or playing some under 21 minutes at the moment, but those guys are the next ones, and we have to prepare that so there's a consistent flow in what we do here.

"Hopefully when he travels to a bigger destination than here, then another one is ready. Otherwise we haven't done our job good enough."

He continued: "He has (gone to another level) and that's a part of what we can expect to see with the way that we play. Because if you go back and watch his goals, then you can see that he ends up in more or less the same situation and position every time.

"For him then it is to take the right decision and also to show that individual quality where, again, like I've said a couple of times, that’s not my part. I can make sure that the collective structure is there, so we support him the best possible way, so we get him into these areas of the game and on the pitch, and then for him to show that class. But he's definitely taking steps."

Losing Sainz would be hugely detrimental to Norwich's season

Supporters will not want to lose Sainz in January, as he is the key to ensuring that Norwich have a chance of fighting for a play-off place this season.

He has scored two hat-tricks already in 2024/25, against Derby County and Plymouth, and his ability to take games by the scruff of the neck and win them for his team has been the true reason behind the Canaries starting relatively well.

Gabriel Sara Norwich City Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 18 (18) Minutes Played 1590 Goals (Assists) 15 (2) xG 8.22 Shots (On Target) 62 (27) Pass Accuracy 78.5% Chances Created 18 Dribbles Completed 41 Recoveries 69 *Stats correct as of 03/12/2024

Taking his goals out of the team will hurt, and finding a replacement in ample time will be extremely difficult, but it is a must if he does leave.

Thorup has imprinted his style on this Norwich team extremely quickly, and Sainz has bought into the way he plays better than anyone, but if he cannot be relied upon to stay at the club, then the next few months could be more difficult.