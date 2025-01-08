Norwich City have struggled for consistency in the Championship this season, which is reflected in the fact that they are the division's joint-second top scorers, but sit outside the play-offs.

But a four-game unbeaten run, which has included three victories, such as Saturday's 2-1 triumph over Frank Lampard's Coventry City, has seen the Canaries up to within four points of the top-six.

Meanwhile, the main driving force behind the Canaries' impressive attack is the prolific efforts of forward Borja Sainz, who has scored 15 goals in 26 appearances, and currently leads the Championship's golden boot race.

Borja Sainz 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 26 Starts 26 Goals 15 Assists 3

But in recent weeks, Sainz has been off the pace, and has not scored since his side's 4-2 victory over Luton Town in late November, while boss Johannes Hoff Thorup particularly missed his attacker's goalscoring exploits when the Norfolk outfit endured a four-game winless streak in December, which included a 3-0 defeat at the hands of a then lowly Queens Park Rangers.

Sainz's recent poor form could be a blessing in disguise for the Canaries

Above all, the Canaries faithful will be most concerned about whether their side will land a play-off spot for the second season running come the end of the campaign.

Right now, Hoff Thorup's men sit four points below the top-six, while some supporters may feel as though that margin could be narrower, had Sainz maintained his previously displayed goalscoring run in recent weeks.

But while the Spaniard did notch an assist during his side's win over Coventry on Saturday, his relative lack of form will divert attention away from him during the current transfer window.

According to reports in Türkiye back in November, Süper Lig giants Galatasaray were planning on making a swoop for Sainz's services, which may have worried the Canaries, due to the impressive success of Gabriel Sara's summer move from Carrow Road to the Istanbul side.

Meanwhile, a report by Radio Popular Bilbao, also published in November, revealed that high-flying La Liga trio Atlético Madrid, Athletic Club and Villareal were all keeping tabs on the Canaries hotshot.

But such giants of the European game are unlikely to be impressed by the fact that Sainz has now endured eight consecutive Championship outings without scoring a goal.

In the long run, that will play into the Canaries' favour, as they will likely retain the Spaniard among their ranks for the all-important business end of the season.

Sainz could catch transfer attention again soon

Sainz isn't the talk of the Championship currently, but he attracted plenty of attention back in the Autumn, when he scored a hat-trick during a 3-2 victory over Derby County in September, and another three-goal return as the Canaries thrashed Plymouth Argyle in November.

However, the former Giresunspor man has the opportunity to turn eyeballs his way once again, as Hoff Thorup's men face three tricky tests over the coming weeks.

Firstly, this Saturday, the Canaries take on Premier League Brighton at Carrow Road in the FA Cup, and if Sainz can spearhead his side towards an upset against a top-flight outfit, he will impress potential transfer suitors.

After that, the Norfolk outfit face two of the Championship's current top-three in consecutive away fixtures, firstly travelling to Sheffield United on 18th January, before another Yorkshire trip to Leeds United on 22nd January.

If Sainz also performs well in those fixtures, against two of the toughest opponents the second tier has on offer, then he may even impress the likes of Atlético Madrid once more.

But the Carrow Road side will hope that his current goal drought will have already done enough to stave off such transfer advances, while also wanting to see him return to his best.