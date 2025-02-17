Napoli were interested in a deal for Norwich City’s Borja Sainz in the most recent January transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the Italian giants considered an approach for the forward to bolster their attacking options.

Antonio Conte’s side sold Georgian superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG during the winter market, leading them to pursue a replacement out on the wing.

However, no deal for Sainz came to fruition amid his impressive performances for the Canaries in the Championship this season, meaning he will remain at Carrow Road until the end of the campaign.

Borja Sainz transfer latest as Napoli's January interest emerges

It has been claimed that ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte was interested in bringing Sainz to the Serie A club during the January window, but no offer was made to Norwich.

However, it has not been ruled out that a summer move could be attempted, with big market interest expected in the 24-year-old.

Sainz only has a contract that runs until the summer of 2026, meaning Norwich could come under serious pressure to make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign.

The Spaniard has earned a lot of praise for his performances in the Championship, and he currently leads the way at the top of the goal scoring charts with 15.

The forward has just finished serving a six-game ban for spitting, and has yet to get back on the score sheet from his two appearances since returning to Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

Norwich are aiming to finish inside the top six in the Championship this term, so keeping hold of him through January could prove crucial to that pursuit.

Borja Sainz’s importance to Norwich

Sainz is the division’s top scorer so far this season, with the 24-year-old scoring 15, as well as assisting three.

In his second season at Carrow Road, the forward has stepped up amid the departures of Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe last summer.

Borja Sainz's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 17th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.55 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.39 Shots 3.20 Assists 0.11 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.52 Shot-creating actions 3.24

However, the lack of certainty over his immediate future will be a concern going into the next transfer window.

Nex up for Thorup’s side is a home clash against Stoke City on February 22.

Borja Sainz sale is surely on Norwich City's radar this summer if not promoted

If Norwich are unable to secure promotion this season, which looks increasingly likely at this stage, then Sainz’s future will be a big topic of their summer business.

The forward has had a standout campaign, and it’s no surprise that clubs like Napoli are paying attention.

A move to Serie A would be especially tempting for Sainz if it meant playing under a manager of such acclaim and being able to fight for major honours.

Norwich will be holding out for a major fee, of course, but a sale would feel inevitable without promotion due to the lack of time left on his contract.