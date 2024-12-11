This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have endured a rather inconsistent 2024/25 campaign so far.

The Canaries have been very hit-and-miss this season, as they entered a new era in the summer under Johannes Hoff Thorup and are still finding their feet.

City currently sit 10th in the table on 26 points, having won 6, drawn 8 and lost 6 of their 20 league games so far as they approach the half way mark.

Norwich City's last five results Opposition Result Portsmouth (A) 0-0 D QPR (A) 3-0 L Luton Town (H) 4-2 W Plymouth Argyle (H) 6-1 W West Brom (A) 2-2 D

Incredibly, they are the second top scorers in the division as they have scored a whopping 35 goals in their first 20 games, a record only bettered by Leeds United, but their defensive play needs a lot of work, as just two Championship clubs have conceded more.

Norwich fans will not be expecting promotion this season after losing some key players in the summer and entering a new era, but if they wish to challenge for the play-offs they will have to turn some of those negative results into wins.

Having said that, there is one source of consistency in the Norwich squad right now who is taking the Championship by storm.

Norwich City fan pundit issues Borja Sainz transfer claim

This week, FLW spoke to Canaries fan pundit Zeke Downes and asked him which player in the current squad had the highest price tag - his answer was most likely a no-brainer.

"The person with the highest price tag is obviously Borja Sainz," Zeke told Football League World.

"It has obviously changed a lot in the last few months since the start of the season, because it would have been Sargent having the highest price tag, I'd say.

"Now, with the form that Sainz is in, he's worth upwards of probably £20 million. I'm pretty sure the club have valued him at £20 million, or they have put a price in place of minimum £20 million if a bid were to come in.

"It's also a risk because it feels like it's going to stop, like he's going to stop scoring, but then he keeps scoring so maybe it's not a fluke.

"I would say he is definitely the one with the highest price tag."

Borja Sainz' 2024/25 campaign so far has been an impressive one

Sainz has been on a roll so far this season, and his form does not look like it is coming to a halt anytime soon.

As mentioned, Norwich have been rather inconsistent this season, but the one constant that has been banging in the goals so far is Sainz.

The 23-year-old has started all 20 Championship games for the Canaries so far, and has scored a whopping 15 goals and assisted a further two.

He has even scored two hat tricks in that period, against Plymouth and Derby, and contributed to three goals in one game against Hull City too.

Without Sainz, Norwich may have struggled hugely this season, so they must do everything in their power to keep a hold of him in January.