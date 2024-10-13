Norwich City have started to click under Johannes Hoff Thorup, with the side picking up ten points from their last four games going into the international break.

It’s not just the results that have been impressive for the Canaries though, as they have been a joy to watch, scoring 12 goals in that period.

Championship Table - As Of October 13, 2024 Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 9 19 3 Burnley 9 10 18 4 West Brom 9 6 17 5 Leeds United 9 8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 7 Norwich City 9 6 15 8 Blackburn Rovers 9 4 15

Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent have been the players grabbing the headlines, and it’s easy to see why.

In Sainz, Norwich have the joint-top scorer in the league, and the winger has been electric down the left flank, with his speed, dribbling ability and composure on the ball making him arguably the standout player in the league so far this season.

Meanwhile, Sargent looks like a complete striker by Championship standards, with the USA international the perfect focal point for this exciting Norwich side.

Marcelino Nunez is emerging as a key creative figure for Norwich City

However, Sainz and Sargent can’t do it all on their own, and they would be the first to acknowledge that it has been a real team effort in recent weeks, with Marcelino Nunez a player who is perhaps going under the radar outside of Carrow Road.

The Chile international is embarking on his third season with the club, and the fact he has already matched his goal total from the previous campaign already shows the strides he has made under Thorup.

As well as that, Nunez is a key creative figure for Norwich, evident by FotMob showing he has created 22 chances this season, which is the fifth-most in the league - and the most by anyone at the club.

Of course, this highlights Nunez’s technical ability, as he is a player who can move the ball through the lines quickly, which is ideal for the likes of Sainz and Sargent.

Rival clubs will know all about the quality of the attacking duo, and at times they will be doubled up on, or crowded out.

Therefore, it’s vital that Norwich have someone that can give Sainz and Sargent the ball at speed, in dangerous areas and early - which is exactly what Nunez does.

Whether it’s trying to break down a packed defence, or countering at speed, attacking players across the world rely on quick, quality service, and that’s Nunez’s role as part of Thorup’s setup.

He is the link between the defence and the forward players, and the fact he is creating 2.6 chances a game demonstrates that he is fulfilling his role very well at the moment.

Norwich City have found the right formula

With Kenny McLean bringing physicality and experience to the midfield, it looks as though Thorup has found the right balance with his team.

The skipper has formed a good understanding with Nunez, and it’s a partnership that is huge for the way the boss wants to play.

After a major turnover of players in the summer, along with a new head coach, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding Norwich going into the current season.

The past four games indicate that they are capable of competing with any side in this league, and promotion will be the aim.

Both Sainz and Sargent will be instrumental if Norwich are to return to the Premier League, and the stats suggest Nunez is another important piece of the puzzle for Thorup.