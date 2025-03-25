This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have had a mixed season with Johannes Hoff Thorup at the helm.

The Dane arrived in the summer, replacing David Wagner after the German guided the team to a play-off place.

The Canaries have been in top six contention throughout this campaign, but it’s looking increasingly unlikely they will earn a chance at the promotion shootout.

With only a couple of months remaining in the season, Norwich’s attention will likely now turn towards the summer transfer market.

Norwich City transfer predictions

When asked for two summer transfer predictions for the Canaries, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes claimed that Borja Sainz will be sold.

He also believes that a permanent deal for Jacob Wright will be finalised after his stint on loan from Manchester City this year.

“One prediction for something that will happen in the summer transfer window is that we sell Sainz,” Downes told Football League World.

“Not much of a prediction as it’s obviously likely to happen either way, so it’s not really out there or anything.

“We’re going to be needing that money to build on the squad, although the Attanasios have that we don’t need to sell, so it will be interesting to see if we can drive the price up.

“The second thing would be that we sign Jacob Wright on a permanent.

Borja Sainz's stats 2024/25 (as of March 25th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.52 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.41 Shots 3.21 Assists 0.12 Expected assists (xAG) 0.13 npxG + xAG 0.53 Shot-creating actions 3.30

“I know that we have the option, and obviously there’s a reason we have brought him in with the option, and he’s now already playing a lot of minutes and with Sorensen leaving and McLean getting older, I just think Wright is who they are wanting to play in that no.6 role.

“So, I think it’s really good forward planning, and we will make that transfer permanent I think.”

Norwich are currently 13th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the play-offs with eight games remaining.

Keeping Sainz would be massive for Norwich

If Norwich are not in a position where they need to sell this summer, then that increases the chances of being able to keep Sainz, if only slightly.

There’s no doubt there will be plenty of interest, and the Spaniard will surely want to make a step up in his career if the opportunity arises.

However, if their financial position allows them to hold onto him for another year then that would be massive given how well he’s performed this year.

Meanwhile, Wright has proven a solid addition on loan, and cementing a permanent deal for the 19-year-old would be good business.