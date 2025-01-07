Norwich City centre-back Grant Hanley is reportedly unlikely to re-sign for Blackburn Rovers during this window.

That is according to the Lancashire Telegraph, who have rated the chances of this transfer happening.

On Sunday, Alan Nixon reported that Rovers were keen on a move for Hanley, with John Eustace seeking defensive cover during the January window.

Hanley, 33, started his professional career at Ewood Park, playing there until 2016, when he was poached by Newcastle United.

Unfortunately for the Scotsman, his spell at St James' Park didn't work out for the best, but he joined Norwich in 2017 and has been at Carrow Road ever since.

Appearing in both the Premier League and the Championship, the central defender has been a good servant in Norfolk, even though he has been criticised for his performances at times.

He came under fire after the opening day of this term for his display against Oxford United - and he hasn't started a single league game since then.

Grant Hanley's 2024/25 game time at Norwich City Competition Appearances Starts Championship 3 1 EFL Cup 1 1 (As of January 7th, 2025)

Unsurprisingly, he's available for a move away in January, but it remains to be seen whether he moves on or not.

Blackburn Rovers' chances of signing Grant Hanley

Rovers could potentially benefit from bringing in a centre-back during this window.

But with the experienced Danny Batth and Kyle McFadzean already at Ewood Park, the Lancashire Telegraph believes a move for Hanley is unlikely during this window, even with Hayden Carter's injury in mind.

That is because he's unlikely to agree to a short-term deal - and his wages could also be a barrier to this potential signing.

That could allow Sheffield United, who have also been linked, to swoop in and recruit him.

Blackburn Rovers could find a good alternative to Grant Hanley

Reading star Tyler Bindon, who is thought to be a target for Rovers, could end up being a better addition.

He only has six months left on his contract and despite the fact he's only 19, he has a decent amount of experience under his belt.

Also having a huge amount of potential, he could be sold on for a decent profit in the future.

The player only has six months left on his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and with this in mind, a fairly cheap deal could be struck.

But that may depend on whether there's a bidding war for him.