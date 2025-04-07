It is fair to say that Sheffield Wednesday have made plenty of costly transfer mistakes during Dejphon Chansiri's time as owner.

After taking over the club in 2015, Chansiri set a bold target of leading Wednesday back to the Premier League within his first two full years of ownership, and he was not afraid to spend in order to achieve that objective.

Chansiri provided the funds for plenty of successful signings, including the likes of Fernando Forestieri and Gary Hooper, but a number of other expensive additions failed to live up to expectations at Hillsborough.

Many Owls supporters regard midfielder Almen Abdi, who joined from Watford for a fee of £4 million, as the worst signing of the Chansiri era, but in terms of underwhelming deals, striker Jordan Rhodes is not far behind.

The arrival of Rhodes on loan from Middlesbrough in February 2017, with an obligation to sign him permanently for a club-record fee of £10 million in the summer, generated plenty of excitement among the Wednesday fan base, but his time at the club proved to be a disaster, and Norwich City ended up as the true winners of the deal.

Jordan Rhodes' Sheffield Wednesday move quickly turned sour

Rhodes established a reputation as one of the most prolific strikers in EFL history prior to his move to Hillsborough, and Wednesday supporters had long clamoured for the club to make a move for him, so there was plenty of optimism that he could fire the club to the Premier League, just as he did at Middlesbrough the previous season.

Jordan Rhodes' career record prior to Sheffield Wednesday move (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Ipswich Town 10 1 0 Oxford United (loan) 4 0 0 Rochdale (loan) 5 2 0 Brentford (loan) 14 7 2 Huddersfield Town 212 96 17 Blackburn Rovers 169 84 13 Middlesbrough 24 6 3

However, it quickly became clear that manager Carlos Carvalhal was unsure how to get the best out of Rhodes, and he scored just three goals in 20 appearances in the second half of the 2016-17 season, while his decision not to take a penalty in the play-off semi-final defeat to Huddersfield Town did not go down well with the Owls faithful.

A change of manager midway through the following season did not bring about the upturn in fortunes that Rhodes would have hoped for, and in fact, he featured even less under Carvalhal's successor, Jos Luhukay, ending the campaign with a disappointing total of seven goals in 34 games.

It was therefore little surprise when Luhukay allowed Rhodes to join Norwich on loan in the summer of 2018, and what happened next would frustrate Wednesday even more than his underwhelming performances at Hillsborough.

Given that Rhodes started his career with their bitter local rivals Ipswich Town, his arrival at Carrow Road was not particularly warmly received by Canaries supporters, but that quickly changed as he played an important role in one of the club's best-ever seasons.

Norwich City struck gold with Jordan Rhodes, Sheffield Wednesday deal