It was a deadline day dash at Norwich City, with two young guns coming to set up Ben Knapper's long-term vision.

The late scramble to bring in Rauiri McConville and Jacob Wright has brought about some major buzz among Norwich fans, and rightly so.

It's business that, as with almost all of Knapper's signings, is conducted while looking at the plan for next season and beyond; but these signings in particular look to be the successors for two aging servants to the club – Kenny McLean and Shane Duffy.

Rauri McConville will likely be Shane Duffy's understudy

McConville has been brought in for a reported £1 million fee from Brighton, potentially rising to just shy of £3 million. Fans will no doubt be pleased to see the club putting their money where their mouth is, in terms of bringing in young, exciting talents.

The fact that he's also been brought on a five-year deal is another statement of intent from Knapper and the club chiefs. He's a player that looks to be a future stalwart of Johannes Hoff Thorup's back line.

Speaking after his arrival, McConville said: "I suit the way Johannes plays. It is quite unique with playing out from the back and hopefully I suit that, and I can bring something that only makes us better."

It's also a deal that makes a lot of sense with regard to Duffy, who's become an important part of Thorup's side but is far closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

There are obvious similarities between the two, both being tall and physically imposing with an eye for a heading opportunity, but McConville feels suited to Thorup's style, while Duffy has had to add elements to his game to keep up.

The Irishman has more than stepped up to what's been asked of him, perhaps exceeding the expectations of everyone from the coaches to the fans. He's become so reliable that he's played 2,692 minutes so far this season.

Duffy's also taken a role as a mentor for the younger defenders this season. Thorup said: "He's been supportive of the younger players" and "he's a big part of the group because he's a leader".

With the experienced centre-back in his corner, McConville is in the ideal place to develop as a player and eventually take his place in the back line.

Jacob Wright could fill Kenny McLean's role in the future

A late night deadline-day transfer is always exciting but when Wright's name was thrown into the mix it drew quite the reaction from Norwich fans. He joined the Canaries on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season.

As a loanee from Man City, he already carries a high level of acclaim. When learning that Pep Guardiola personally blocked a summer exit for the youngster, it's a signing that feels all the more impressive.

Knapper has said: "He is an extremely talented young player who we have been aware of and tracked for quite some time."

Clearly then, the Norwich chiefs may be hoping to see him in yellow and green past the summer.

Fans have been calling for a defensive midfielder since Alex Tettey left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, leading to a prolonged call for an Ollie Skipp return, or someone similar. Well, Wright could be just that.

Club captain McLean has somewhat stepped into that defensive midfield role, and in many ways, has become the heart of the squad regardless of managerial or squad changes. He's a player who's found a home at Norwich since joining in 2018 and has been one of their most important players in the last few seasons. He cemented his place as a club legend winning player of the season last year.

With age, McLean looks to have only got better, but at 33 there's only so much longer he can go, which is why the Wright deal is blistering business. It gives the Scot the opportunity to pass the torch onto some young blood to carry out his legacy.

It comes with a major caveat though; his parent club have already shown their intent to keep him, and Man City may put a spanner in the works should they feel his services are required next season - such is the problem of these young loanees.

If Norwich can reach the play-offs or thereabouts this season, the club chiefs may be able to convince him that Carrow Road should be his permanent home. It would do plenty for those young players to buy into the so-called "project" in Norfolk, making them an attractive choice for the likes of Wright.

January was a successful transfer window all around

How Knapper has shaped the squad over the January transfer window must be applauded.

Norwich City January transfer window 2025 Ins Outs Player Fee Player Fee Anis Ben Slimane (from Sheffield United) £1.2 million Ashley Barnes (to Burnley) Free Lewis Dobbin (from Aston Villa) Loan Grant Hanley (to Birmingham City) Free Matej Jurasek (from Slavia Prague) £5.8 million Christian Fassnacht (to Young Boys) Free Rauiri McConville (from Brighton & Hove Albion) £1 million Jaden Warner (to Newport County) Free Jacob Wright (from Manchester City) Loan Archie Mair (to Motherwell) Loan Brad Hills (to Stockport County) Loan

He's got out some (reportedly) high earners and some aging legs out of the squad, whilst bringing in some prospects that could have a bright future at Carrow Road. Of course, there's no guarantee that they'll all be successful, but there is a vision and a strategy that goes a long way to getting the fans on board.

Duffy and McLean won't be going anywhere just yet, and when they do their experience will be missed, but if they can pass their knowledge on to McConville and Wright, then Norwich could have their succession plan sorted.